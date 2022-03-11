To participate, buy any Chupez charger or Power bank. Create a 1minute video showcasing any of your talent - singing, dancing, comedy, art rhyming, acrobatic, animated video etc.
N3.1 million up for grap on the Chupez Talent Hunt
As a fun way to say thank you and give back to the society for supporting our brand over the years, the CHUPEZ brand - your number one source for all Mobile phone accessories, dedicated to providing you the very best of Mobile phone accessories with emphasis on Quality and Affordability is sponsoring a *Talent Hunt Competition from the 1st - 31st of March 2022* where 10 lucky winners will go home with an awesome cash prize of N3.1 million naira.
Your content should emphasize more on the usage of either Chupez Power bank or Charger.
Send your video attached with your instagram handle using drop send with to the email chupeztalenthunt@gmail.com
The Chupez brand shall initiate the Posting of content on the Chupez instagram and TikTok handles and tag the contestant so he/she can tag friends to follow, like and comment on the content.
Justifiable winner with appealing content, highest number of tags, likes and comment both on the instagram and TikTok shall be selected.
And for those that needs urgent 5k like this? Just Re-Post this banners today on your wall to last a minimum of one week and tag 20 persons under the post to follow @chupezng to get urgent 5k.
First 20 entries on will be considered firstly, followed by other 30 entries. Hurry now to make this urgent 5k yours.
Visit www.chupez/Talent-Hunt for more information.
Connect with @Yawnaija weekly on our instagram live @Chupezng every Sunday by 8:00pm where you also stand a chance of winning N50,000.
#Chupezng #Chupeztalenthunt #talenthunt #music #musician #actors #comedian #singer #acrobatic
---
#FeatureByChupeztalenthunt
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng