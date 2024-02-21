Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Pink eye or conjunctivitis is when the eye looks red and might have some gooey stuff coming out of it. It can make babies uncomfortable and cranky. Some families believe that a few drops of breast milk can fix the problem, but what does science say?

The myth and the facts

What people say

Many believe that breast milk is like magic for treating all sorts of things, including pink eye in babies. They say that since breast milk can help babies fight off germs inside their bodies, it should do the same when put in their eyes.

What science says

Breast milk is indeed amazing. It's full of nutrients and antibodies that help babies grow strong and healthy. But when it comes to treating pink eye, the science isn't so clear.

Antibodies in breast milk: Breast milk indeed has antibodies, which are like tiny soldiers that fight off germs. However, most of the research isn't sure if these soldiers work the same way when they're put in the eye as they do in the stomach. Different types of pink eye: There are a few kinds of pink eye – some are caused by viruses, some by bacteria, and others by allergies. Breast milk might have some stuff in it that can fight bacteria, but it doesn't have much to do against viruses or allergies. Risks: Putting breast milk in a baby's eye could also introduce new germs, making the situation worse.

So, while breast milk is great for many things, using it as eye drops is not recommended by most doctors.

The idea of using breast milk to treat pink eye in newborns comes from a good place – wanting to use something natural and close to the baby. But, when it comes to the health of little ones, it's best to go with what we know works for sure.

If your baby has pink eye, the safest bet is to take them to a doctor. The doctor can tell you exactly what's causing the pink eye and how to treat it properly. This way, your baby gets the right care, and you can feel confident knowing you're doing the best for your little one.

In the end, breast milk is an incredible food for babies, helping them grow healthy and strong. But for pink eye, stick to the treatments recommended by professionals. This ensures your baby's eyes get the best care, and they can go back to seeing the world clearly and happily.