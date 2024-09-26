ADVERTISEMENT
Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

Anna Ajayi

We’ve all heard the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” But is there any truth to it?

Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away?


Apples are one of the most common fruits eaten around the world, and they’re known for being healthy. But does eating one apple each day really protect you from illness and reduce your visits to the doctor?

The idea behind this saying is simple: apples are packed with nutrients, so eating them regularly could help improve your health. However, while apples are definitely good for you, the truth is a bit more complex.

Let’s break it down.

Apples are full of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them a great addition to your diet.

Apples are healthy


Here are some of the main reasons why apples are considered healthy:

1. Rich in fibre: Apples contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre can help lower cholesterol levels, while insoluble fibre aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation.

2. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants: Apples are a good source of vitamin C, which helps strengthen your immune system. They also contain antioxidants that protect your body from harmful free radicals, which can damage cells over time.

3. Low in calories: Apples are low in calories, making them a healthy option if you’re watching your weight.

4. Hydration: Since apples are mostly water, they help keep you hydrated, which is essential for overall health.

Apples are nutritious, but they can’t work miracles on their own. Eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, and other whole foods is what keeps you healthy. So while apples are certainly a great fruit to include in your daily diet, they won’t necessarily prevent every illness or eliminate the need to see a doctor.

There have been studies suggesting that people who eat more fruits and vegetables, including apples, may have a lower risk of certain chronic diseases, like heart disease and diabetes. This is because a diet rich in whole, plant-based foods can improve overall health and reduce inflammation. However, simply eating one apple each day won’t replace other important lifestyle factors, like exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and avoiding smoking or drinking too much alcohol.

Eating apples alone cannot keep you healthy


Apples fall into a category known as "functional foods." These are foods that provide more than just basic nutrition—they have additional health benefits, like reducing the risk of disease. However, it’s important to note that no single food can make you completely healthy. A functional food like an apple can contribute to your health, but it works best as part of a balanced, varied diet.

So, is the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” a myth or a fact? The answer is a little bit of both. Apples are incredibly healthy and can definitely contribute to better health when eaten regularly. However, they’re not a cure-all; staying healthy requires more than just eating apples.

ALSO READ: The health benefits of this fruit are amazing

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

