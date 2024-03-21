These are the staples, the must-haves in kitchens from Birmingham to Beijing. Let’s take a whirlwind tour of the 10 most consumed foods around the world.

Rice

Rice is the backbone of meals for more than half of the world's population, especially in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Its versatility, affordability, and ability to absorb flavours make it a global favourite. People in Asia and even Nigeria love it so much that they eat it almost every day. It's not just filling but also gets along with lots of different foods.

Wheat

Wheat is another top-notch food that's everywhere, predominant in Western and Middle Eastern diets. It's what makes bread, pasta, and those yummy pastries we all love. Whether it’s a sandwich in London or a pizza in Italy, wheat is often the star of the show. It’s super important for feeding lots of people all over the world.

Potatoes

Originating in the Andes, potatoes have become one of the world's most versatile vegetables. Who doesn’t like them? Mashed, fried, or baked, they're delicious any way you cook them. Places like Europe and North America gobble up loads of potatoes. They're pretty easy to grow in lots of different climates, making them a popular choice everywhere.

Corn (maize)

Corn, or as some folks call it, maize, is more than just popcorn at the movies. It’s a staple food in Africa and America. It can be found in all sorts of things, from cornbread to cornflakes. Corn is not just a primary food source; it’s also used to feed animals and make products like corn oil.

Soybeans

Soybeans are a critical source of protein, especially in East Asian diets. They're packed with protein, making them a big hit, especially for people who don’t eat meat. You’ll find soybeans in foods like tofu, soy milk, and soy sauce.

Fish

Fish is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your brain. From the sushi in Japan to the fish and chips in the UK, fish is a global favourite. Plus, it’s a key food for people living near the sea. heir health benefits and the vast array of preparation methods contribute to their global consumption.

Bananas

Sweet, yellow, and full of energy, bananas are loved by people and monkeys alike. They're one of the most eaten fruits in the world. You can have them on their own, in smoothies, or on pancakes. They're not just tasty; they're also good for you, providing loads of important nutrients.

Chicken

Chicken is a big deal in many meals around the globe. It’s versatile, meaning you can cook it in loads of different ways. Whether it’s a spicy chicken curry or a comforting chicken soup, this bird is a popular pick for a good reason.

Milk

Milk isn’t just for kids. It’s a key ingredient in lots of foods and drinks, from your morning cereal to your cup of tea. It’s also used to make cheese, yoghurt, and butter. People have been enjoying milk for thousands of years, and it’s still a favourite today.

Eggs

Lastly, eggs are amazing. They can be boiled, scrambled, fried, or used in cakes. They're a breakfast food in many countries and a crucial part of loads of recipes. Plus, they're a source of protein and other nutrition your body needs.

There you have it, the 10 most consumed foods around the world. They're the backbone of meals, bringing joy, nutrition, and a bit of deliciousness to our daily lives. Their widespread consumption reflects not just their nutritional value but also their ability to bring people together, bridging cultural divides through the universal language of food.