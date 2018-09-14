news

As part of the economic policies of the Nigerian government to empower people and alleviate poverty, the Federal Government has been giving out N10,000 collateral-free loan to traders.

While launching the scheme in Osun state on Monday, September 3, 2018, the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said the traders’ mini programme was part of the federal government’s social intervention aimed at funding micro business in the country.

However, while many Nigerians on Twitter thought N10,000 loan is too small for anyone to start a business, others believe the loan could be a good capital for many petty traders.

Here are some of the business ideas Twitter suggest people can start with the Federal Government's Traders' Moni.

Starting a business with capital as little as N10,000 could truly be a challenge, but with business ideas mentioned above, you can give it a try. Start something with something, no matter how little.