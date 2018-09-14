Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

What Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan

Trader Moni What Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan

Nigerians on Twitter refuses to look down on money as they offer so many business ideas you can start with just N10,000.

  • Published:
What Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan play

Beneficiaries of Trader Moni show off their loan certificates.

(Beneficiaries of Trader Moni show off their loan certificates.)

As part of the economic policies of the Nigerian government to empower people and alleviate poverty, the Federal Government has been giving out N10,000 collateral-free loan to traders.

While launching the scheme in Osun state on Monday, September 3, 2018, the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said the traders’ mini programme was part of the federal government’s social intervention aimed at funding micro business in the country.

However, while many Nigerians on Twitter thought N10,000 loan is too small for anyone to start a business, others believe the  loan could be a good capital for many petty traders.

Here are some of the business ideas Twitter suggest people can start with the Federal Government's Traders' Moni.

 

Starting a business with capital as little as N10,000 could truly be a challenge, but with business ideas mentioned above, you can give it a try. Start something with something, no matter how little.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
2 Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagosbullet
3 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet

Related Articles

Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagos
Savings How to save money to buy your first car
Financial Literacy 3 things you shouldn't say to kids about money
Moneywise 3 things you shouldn't spend money on if you want to be a good saver
Financial Tips How to stop losing sleep over money worries
Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems

Money

5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
N20: What you should know about Nigeria’s oldest paper money
Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
7 important things everybody should teach their kids about money
Financial Literacy 3 things you shouldn't say to kids about money
Savings How to save money to buy your first car