Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Things you really need to consider before spending your money

Here are things you seriously need to consider before spending your money on anything

After reading these tips, you'll find it easier to manage your expenses properly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need play

Side businesses help you make money conveniently.

(Standard Bank)

Money is not easy to get and this is the same reason why you don't have to spend the one you make anyhow.

There are things you really need to consider before you go spending money. Here are some questions you need to consider before spending your money on a product or a service

 1. Do you really need it?

Try these tricks if you want to save more money play

Don't make financial choices you might regret

(Pulse)
 

Before you spend money to buy a product or service, it's important you ask yourself if you really need the product or service. Can you do without it? If you can do without it, then you don't need it. Keep your money. It'll be useful for something else.

2. Are you getting value for your money?

It is not financially wise to spend your money on anything that won't give you any economic value.

Spending your hard earned money on an item of no good quality is as good as losing the money. So, be sure you whatever you spend your money on is of good quality.

 3. Can you afford it?

5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

(Moneycrashers)
 

Ask yourself if you can afford what you are about to spend money on.  Would it affect your finance negatively if you get it? What is the opportunity cost of the item?

4. Is there an alternative option?

Ask yourself if there are other alternative options for what you want to get. Find out if the alternative is cheaper than the one you have in mind. Just open your mind to other possible ways of getting what you want.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
2 If you're a single income earner, you need these saving tipsbullet
3 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet

Related Articles

5 questions to ask yourself before you put your money into any investment
10 questions you need to ask yourself before you choose a career
5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance
If you're a single income earner, you need these saving tips
5 career mistakes you should not make again in 2019
Here's what to do if you want to change your career in 2019
Want to be happy at work? Here's what you need to do

Money

5 effective ways to deal with financial challenges
5 questions to ask yourself before you put your money into any investment
5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance
5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance
10 things you can sell and make extra money this Christmas
10 things you can sell to make extra money this Christmas
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
5 ways to avoid overspending this Christmas
X
Advertisement