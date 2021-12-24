How to spend wisely in December and remain rich in January

It is so easy to go with the flow of things of buying and spending money in December and completely forget about January until you are drinking garri all through the first month of the new year.

Learning how to manage your money in December is important.

So, here is what you need to do to avoid woes in January

1. Have a budget

How much will you spend in December that will enable you to stay above water in January?

I know you have heard this over and over again but a budget actually saves you from making needless purchases. It doesn't even have to be written down, just determine your spending limit and stick to it.

2. Stay in your house

'We outside' is where expenses are. Every concert, show, event, you are there, buying tickets, drinks, and meals.

Please stay in your house and save your money.

Plus, transport fares are usually exorbitant at this time.

3. Do not wait till the last minute to buy presents

Everyone knows that the prices go up during last-minute shopping during the festive period. If you are just buying gifts in December you are wrong. You should have done so in August or taken advantage of clearance sales.

4. Do not spend more than you planned to

Learn to say no to unplanned expenses. Even if heaven wants to fall, if it is not an emergency then do not do it.

5. Save your money