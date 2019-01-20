Some people actually feel buying in bulk is a waste of money - You hear statement like "why should I buy what I don’t need at a particular time".

The truth is, you waste more money when you don't buy some stuff in large quantity.

Processed foods like canned foods, cereals can be bought in bulk. Buying processed food in bulk doesn't only save you cash it also relieves you the stress of going to the supermarket every time.

Another thing to buy in bulk are essentials like toiletries. They are a must need for every household.

You don't want to get late for a meeting or go to work late because you forgot to buy bathing soap the previous day.

You also save more when you buy soda and alcoholic beverages in large quantities. You don't necessarily have to be a drunkard to buy alcohol in bulk. Buying a pack of six is cheaper than buying just a can or bottle.

Having the common staple food like rice, garri and yam flour is important. It is a lot of stress going to the market almost every time you need to cook. Buying in large quantity reduces trips to the market.

It all boils down to one thing, it is cheaper when you buy essential things in large quantities. You spend more when you buy only when you need something and this not only saves you money but also time.

As it is advisable to buy in bulk, you should also know that you should be reasonable when buying in bulk. You can't just go about buying thing that are not really useful.