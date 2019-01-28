Being broke is not a financial situation anyone likes to face especially if you have completely run out of money.

But whether your situation is about not having money at all or you’re just unable to afford some luxuries you’ve always enjoyed, there’s a few lifestyle adjustments to prevent you from ending up in a mountain of debt.

If you find yourself in a financial situation like this and don’t want it to get worse than this, here are five things you need to do.

1. Identify the cause of your financial problem

You’re broke and as you’re making effort to bounce back, you need to assess the situation. You’ve got to find out what got you broke. Check your spending habit. Is there anything you spend money on that you don’t really need?

Think about your financial commitments and see which one you need to cut off. Until you fully understand those things that make you broke, you might never be able to attain financial independence.

2. Deal with the situation

Once you identified the problems, it’s time to tell yourself the truth and don’t try to avoid it. It may be difficult to stop certain habits that make you overspend, but hey, you still have to deal with it if you want to stop getting broke.

3. Have a budget

If you have never taken budgeting seriously before, this is the perfect time for you to introduce budget into your personal finance. If you follow your budget, it’ll help you spend on what you really need and discourage you from wants.

4. Cancel subscriptions

Don’t get tempted to subscribe to those luxuries you used to enjoy if you don’t want your financial situation to get worse.

5. Look for a better source of income

Your brokeness may have to do with your source of income. If you are not earning enough, it is important you start considering a better source of income or better still, you can have a side hustle, that’ll give you extra cash to support yourself.