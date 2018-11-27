Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Here's how to handle your money on payday

Here's how to handle your money on payday

You have issues with managing your money on payday, read this and see how to handle your expenses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need play

Side businesses help you make money conveniently.

(Standard Bank)

Yay! it's payday and it's time to go see movies, visit your favourite restaurants to eat, drink and catch some fun with friends.

Cool. It is very cool to reward and spoil yourself once in a while after all the hard work. But if you have plans for your money, you've got to be very careful about how you spend your money on payday.

Before the much-awaited credit alert enters your phone, you probably have planned your expenses for the month, and letting a moment of excitement disrupt that may affect your financial goals.

To avoid making money mistakes on payday, here's what you should do to manage your money properly.

1. Put some money aside for savings

5 steps to build a budget that works play Remember to save when you receive your salary. (Thebalance)
 

Before you think about flexing on payday, make sure you set a certain amount for savings, remember your salary only comes once in a month. At least, save up something for an emergency. And if you have a goal to achieve before a period of time, save some money for that too immediately you receive the alert.

2. Allocate money for your expenses

If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals play

These 3 steps will help you meet your financial goals

(Thebalanace)
 

It is very important you manage your salary very well if you don't have an alternative income stream. You won't like to go out asking friends and colleagues to lend you money a few days after payday.

Allocate money for your monthly expenses and make sure you stick to your budget.

ALSO READ: 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

3. Identify what is due and when

play Identify what is due and allocate money for them.
 

Remember your monthly or weekly bills too as the case may be. Identifying these bills on a day before payday helps to keep them in mind and allows you to cover all the important bills as at when due.

Taking these steps on payday prevents you from unnecessary borrowing and helps you to have enough savings to achieve your financial goals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
2 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
3 Poultry Ever thought of starting this business on a small scale?...bullet

Related Articles

Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
3 things to consider before you change your career
5 frugal tips that can save you thousands of Naira
Do you love talking? Here are 5 perfect jobs for you
3 key things employers look out for during job interviews
3 things you should do before leaving a job interview
3 things people get wrong about getting jobs in Nigeria
ASUU to hold another meeting with FG as strike enters week 4

Money

3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
5 spending tips you need if you are living on one income
5 frugal tips that can save you thousands of Naira
5 ways to cut down your monthly expenses
5 practical ways to avoid buying things you don't need
How to stop losing sleep over money worries
These 5 habits can destroy your personal finance efforts 
X
Advertisement