Don Jazzy just got an NTF worth over a hundred million naira- what's the fuss about NFTs?

This is not the first time he is buying NFTS. In an interview with Chris Ani, founder of DABA, he disclosed that he bought some Wakanda Inu tokens, a form of NFTs sometime in December 2021. According to Don Jazzy, he sold it for $300,000 in ten minutes.

If you are a young person on Twitter then I am sure you have heard of NFTs before and you've wondered what it is about. First, NFT is an acronym that means Non-fungible token.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is data stored in the blockchain. You can buy anything online and become the owner. NFT data can be digital files such as photos, videos, audio and even tweets have been sold. They are non-fungible because they are uniquely identifiable on the blockchain.

David Herald describes NFT as “a crypto-token on a blockchain. The token is virtual — the thing you own is a cryptographic key to a particular address on the blockchain — but legally, it’s the property that you can buy, own or sell like any other property."

Some people think that NFT do not make sense because they do not pass any copyright.

Here is how Herald describes NFTS, “The art itself is not in the blockchain — the NFT is just a pointer to a piece of art on a website. You’re buying the key to a crypto token. You’re not buying anything else. An NFT doesn’t convey copyright, usage rights, moral rights, or any other rights unless there’s an explicit license saying so.”

However, NFTs can be profitable for both the buyer and the seller. Many artists are putting their work up and getting a lot of money. Buyers are also selling their rights to the work to others.