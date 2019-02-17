When you have no other income stream apart from your salary, you’ll definitely have no choice but to put your financial burdens on your paycheck.

Worse still, if you are poor at managing your finances, your salary would never be enough to see you through the end of the month.

Living from salary to salary makes it hard to move ahead financially and achieve financial goals. This, if care is not taken can give you financial anxiety.

Here are ways to stop living from salary to salary

1. Learn how to budget

With a budget, you can manage your monthly salary well and stop being cash-strapped. Track your expenses and write down a budget.

Having a budget helps to check how much you spend and only helping to spend on important things. It takes a lot of discipline to follow your budget through.

2. Put some money aside every month

Every month you have to make it a necessity to put some money aside for emergency situations. This means you have to create a savings account where you put money to fall back on. It is more like an emergency fund. Make sure you don't take out of your savings when you are growing your emergency fund.

3. Cut down on your expenses

You should cut down on your expenses, especially things you feel you can do without and you don't really have to spend money on. With a good working budget, you can achieve this.

It helps to create free money which you can put into your savings and also get out of some kind of debts.

4. Set spending targets

After you to create a budget and have put some part of your income into your emergency savings, you can set a spending target for yourself each month. It helps to curb your excess spending when you have a limit to your spending.

5. Get out of debt

If you are a chronic debtor and you live only on a single income, you need to find a way of getting out of it. It is a major reason you keep waiting for your next monthly salary.

Debt has a way of eating into your income. A budget will help to know where you can find extra cash to clear your debts.