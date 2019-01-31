In order to meet some financial needs, it sometimes makes sense to take loan to buy certain thing especially if that thing is very important and you don’t have the cash to get it.

However, there are also sometimes, when it completely makes no sense to borrow money to make certain purchases.

So, before you make a move to take a loan, think about the purchases you want to buy with it. If it’s not a need, you’ve got to be very careful not to push yourself into a needless debt.

You might not know the implication of this on your finance now, but if you’re not buying any of these with the money you borrow.

1. Marriage

Getting married is one of the exciting life goals a lot of young people are looking forward to. For many of them, the ceremony has to be loud and many others want it low-key. Whichever way you want it, don’t borrow money to fulfill a life choice like marriage.

Starting a journey together with your partner with loan and high interest hanging on your neck could make the journey difficult. In the early days of your marriage, you should be talking about savings and meeting some life goals together with your partner, not paying debt. Remember the foundation your marriage is built upon is more important than the wedding party.

2. Jewelry

Jewelry like engagement ring, bracelets, diamond necklace and so on are very expensive. It may seem like a good news that a store is giving you a discounts on that expensive ring you really like to buy, it still doesn’t make any financial sense to take a loan to buy such an item.

3. Vacation

Most vacations last a weak or less and if you borrow money to buy this experience, you won’t just have good memories, you’ll also have a constant reminder that you’re owing someone a substantial amount of money.

You’ll feel and enjoy your vacation better if you can just wait a little and save up to buy this experience rather than putting yourself in an avoidable financial strain.

4. Furniture and electronics

We understand you want your apartment to look good with god furniture and electronics. There’s nothing wrong with that but how do you intent to acquire these god things? If you’re planning to buy your TV, sofa and other pieces of furniture with loan, you’ll be making a huge financial mistake.

5. Phone

Everyone likes the idea of using the latest smartphone but borrowing money to buy expensive phone that won’t yield any return is a financial blunder. The worst part of it is, even if you use the phone for a few day and sell it to pay your debt, you can’t sell it for the same amount you bought it and then again, you’ll still have to pay interest on the loan