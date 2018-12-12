5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance

news

When it comes to money matters, people tend to have different beliefs about making, saving and spending it.

Many people have certain beliefs about money that tend to work against the effectiveness of their personal finance , but they do not seem to realize this.

Holding onto this set of beliefs about money could make you make costly financial decisions that may come to hurt you in future and prevent you from reaching those financial goals you really want.

Here are five common untrue beliefs about money and how to use it.

1. You can't invest except you have a huge amount of money

Many people run and confuse others with the idea that no one can have an investment except the person has a very huge amount of money somewhere before you can think of investing it on a business.

This mindset has actually made some people believe only the rich have the wherewithal to have an investment, after all, you need to have some millions of Naira to invest.

Hellooo! Don't believe this. Start with the little you have, it is way easier to start with what you have than waiting for the huge capital you might never get in a long while.

2. It's not wise to take risks

Another financial myth people believe is that it isn't wise to take risks. When you hear anyone giving you this kind of financial advice, run. Run towards your financial goals.

People love their comfort zone, comfortable with watching their savings in a bank account with little interest, growing at a slow rate, and are not willing to take risks because they don't want to lose their money or assets, but the truth about taking risks is the first financial step to financial success. Failing to take it is an open door to living in penury.

3. You can't have a budget since you're not making enough money

Some low-income earners do some seem to believe in using a budget to manage their money because they believe the money they make isn't enough for them to spend, so why have a budget?

Alright, this is it. No matter how little the amount of money you earn, you need to always make a budget on how much you want to spend. Budgeting helps to curb your spending and also keep track of your expenses. So, basically, you need to have a budget to manage that little amount you take home every month.

4. Don't worry about pension until you are old

This is a piece of advice that a great potential to hurt you at old age when you'll have no energy to write an application letter.

So, always ignore a piece of financial advice like this. Having a retirement plan is very important and you need to start planning it out in your twenties, Trust me, the earlier you start it, the better.

5. I don't have enough money, so I can't save

Not making enough money can possibly make you feel it is unreasonable to save the money you don't have. But hey, no matter how much you make, the truth is it would never be enough.

So you need to forget this notion totally. Start saving no matter how small it is. If you can't save when you earn a little, you actually won't be able to save when you make more money.