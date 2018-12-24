Having a budget is the best way to watch how you spend your income, but it could be such a difficult task if you don't know what and what to cut from your list of monthly expenses to save more money.

If you work with a budget and you feel there is nothing to cut out of it anymore, then you need to take these steps.

Downsize

You might have nothing to cut out of your budget because you are spending more than your budget requires. This indicates you spend more than what you can afford.

Look at your past expenses and spending and find possible ways you can downsize on such expenses.

Differentiate between wants and needs

The possible problem why you can't find anything to cut out of your budget is probably because you can't differentiate between your wants and need, Place more priorities on your needs when creating your budget.

You need to know your needs are more important than your wants, so make your budget work by putting more of your needs into your budget.

Increase your income

It could be that you don't make enough money which creates a shortage in your budget and not spending issues.

Look for ways to make extra income for yourself to cover other needs. It can be difficult to work two jobs in Nigeria but you can have a side hustle to bring in extra cash for you during your free time.

Look for alternatives

Look for other options to replace some list of items in your budget. If you have to cancel some subscriptions which might be affecting your budget then you just need to cancel it.

You could also cancel and look for freebies. There are a lot of freebies on items you can get, instead of spending on such items.