Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a house

Savings 5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a house

Saving for a house could help you take control of your finances, and here's how to go about it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 sneaky ways to save money if you plan to buy a house play (Trulia)

The idea of buying or having a house you can call your own is probably one of the goals everybody wants to achieve but saving enough money for this goal is the only reason many have not hot their own houses.

If you are worried about how to save to buy or build your own house, it's high time you got rid of that worry. You can actually save enough to buy your own house and here are five ways to do that.

1. Split your paycheck into two separate accounts

5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them play Splitting your paycheck into two separate accounts help you avoid some unexpected expenses. (Moneycrasher)
 

When you receive your paycheck on paydays, there's always a temptation to spend again and again. But with the goal to build your own house in mind, it is best you divide your earnings into separate accounts.

Make sure you don't have access to the other account so as not to be tempted to withdraw your savings from the account.

2. Track your spending and expenses

Steps to manage your personal finance play

Steps to manage your personal finance

(Usnewsmoney)
 

Some few days after payday you have some money in your account, and two weeks after, you are already borrowing from friends and colleagues. Where did all the money go? If you can't explain, you are guilty of not tracking your spending.  Take note of what you spend your money on, it makes it easy for you to determine how much you've spent and how much you have left in your budget for the month. Watch your spending and see your savings grow.

3. Identify expenses you can reduce

Is there anything you buy or subscribe to every month that you don't really need? If you have any of that, you've got to cut it off your expenses. Reducing this could help you save enough for your dream house.

4. Make a budget and stick to it

5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

(Moneycrashers)
 

When you plan to achieve a financial goal, you've got to have a spending plan, which is only effective when you make a budget and stick to it.

Having a monthly plan for your spending is one of the smartest things you can do for your finances. It makes things easier for you because you are giving yourself a guide on how to spend your own money.

5. Look for ways to boost your income

Except you earn really big, you may need to get more income streams to increase your savings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
2 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
3 Financial Prudence 3 types of savings everyone needs to start...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagos
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
Savings How to save money to buy your first car
Impulse Spending This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Financial Literacy 3 things you shouldn't say to kids about money

Money

What Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
5 popular clothing markets that'll help you save money in Lagos
Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagos
N20: What you should know about Nigeria’s oldest paper money
Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria