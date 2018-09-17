5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a house

news

The idea of buying or having a house you can call your own is probably one of the goals everybody wants to achieve but saving enough money for this goal is the only reason many have not hot their own houses.

If you are worried about how to save to buy or build your own house, it's high time you got rid of that worry. You can actually save enough to buy your own house and here are five ways to do that.

1. Split your paycheck into two separate accounts

When you receive your paycheck on paydays, there's always a temptation to spend again and again. But with the goal to build your own house in mind, it is best you divide your earnings into separate accounts.

Make sure you don't have access to the other account so as not to be tempted to withdraw your savings from the account.

2. Track your spending and expenses

Some few days after payday you have some money in your account, and two weeks after, you are already borrowing from friends and colleagues. Where did all the money go? If you can't explain, you are guilty of not tracking your spending. Take note of what you spend your money on, it makes it easy for you to determine how much you've spent and how much you have left in your budget for the month. Watch your spending and see your savings grow.

3. Identify expenses you can reduce

Is there anything you buy or subscribe to every month that you don't really need? If you have any of that, you've got to cut it off your expenses. Reducing this could help you save enough for your dream house.

4. Make a budget and stick to it

When you plan to achieve a financial goal, you've got to have a spending plan, which is only effective when you make a budget and stick to it.

Having a monthly plan for your spending is one of the smartest things you can do for your finances. It makes things easier for you because you are giving yourself a guide on how to spend your own money.

5. Look for ways to boost your income

Except you earn really big, you may need to get more income streams to increase your savings.