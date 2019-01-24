Having spending problem means you really don't have control over your money but you may not realize this if you are not paying attention to how you spend money.

If you notice these five signs you have a serious spending problem.

1. You are not at ease if you don't shop

If you keep having constant thoughts on shopping then you have a spending issue. It does not necessarily have to be on expensive things. You can just walk into a store or go on your computer and keep picking or ordering random items. As long as you just have an urge to spend without thinking it through, then it is a huge issue that needs to be tackled.

2. You keep hiding your purchase

If you have an issue showing what you bought from a store or online to either your parents, family members or to your spouse, then it's likely you have a spending issue.

You feel uncomfortable showing them what you got. It might be because what you got is not necessary or too expensive, which might not make them happy with your decision.

3. Can't keep tab of all what you have

There are some people who don't have the idea of everything they have in their possession. If you have a problem remembering all that you have, you might actually be having a spending problem.

You should be able to know most of the things you have. How many pairs of shoes or bags.

4. You are constantly out of cash

Running out of cash every time is a clear sign you have a spending issue.

If before the end of the month, your bank account is on red or you really don't know what you spent your cash on, it means there is a problem which you should take note of.

5. You spend regardless of your financial state

Spending regardless of your financial state is another sign of financial. You really don't care if you go broke, you just keep shopping and spending till you drop and you have nothing to fall back on.