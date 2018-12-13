Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 questions to ask yourself before you invest your money

5 questions to ask yourself before you put your money into any investment

Having issues about making investment moves? Read these important tips.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 effective ways to deal with financial challenges play

Investment moves you need to start making

(Debtfreeguy)

For some people, the idea of having an investment to sounds like something that requires you to have a big bag of money somewhere before you can even think of it.

Don't mind anyone who goes with this kind of belief. Investing your money is actually one major way you can grow your money and build wealth.

You only need to invest your money in a legitimate business and understand how the investment works.

However, to do this, you need to ask yourself certain questions to have a clear understanding of the investment before you put your money into it.

1. How does the investment work?

play
 

Before you put your money into any investment, you really need to understand how the investment works. You should understand it well enough to explain it to other people who may be interested in it.

2. What are your investment goals?

You also need to establish what your investment goals are before committing your money to it.  Are you looking for safety, income or growth from this investment? Or both growth and income?

3. What are the risks of the investment?

Don't be afraid to take risks because taking a risk, in itself is the first step to financial success. However, while you're aware of this, you have to identify the risks involved in the investment and be sure you're comfortable with it.

4. What are your expectations on the investment?

play
 

No one invests their money in any business without having any expectations. Your expectations on any investment you're putting your money into has to be realistic. otherwise, you may shoot yourself in the foot.

5. How long do you plan to invest

It is also very important you consider the life-span of the investment. Is it going to be a short, medium or long-term investment?

Make sure you establish all these before your money goes into that business you're planning to invest in.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
2 If you're a single income earner, you need these saving tipsbullet
3 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet

Money

This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Here are things you seriously need to consider before spending your money on anything
5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance
5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance
10 things you can sell and make extra money this Christmas
10 things you can sell to make extra money this Christmas
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
5 ways to avoid overspending this Christmas
X
Advertisement