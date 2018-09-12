Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems

Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems

Have issues with money management? Read this to understand how to manage your money better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

(Moneycrashers)

If you have ever found yourself in a financial problem before, there's no doubt you won't like to go through that experience again.

Your ability to manage your money properly is one way to avoid having a financial headache, but many people don't take it seriously until they go deep into debt.

How then can you prevent a situation like this from happening? It is very simple, follow these simple steps and thank me later.

1.  Be mindful of your spending

5 effective ways to deal with financial challenges play

Investment moves you need to start making

(Debtfreeguy)
 

Don't just go about using cash or your ATM card to buy everything. Beware of what you spend your money on. How much do you spend on a daily basis and on what?  Do you spend your money on what you want or what you need?  Not being mindful of how you spend your money is one of the major reasons you run out of money as soon as you make it.

2. Live on cash

4 quick profit-making opportunities play

4 quick profit-making opportunities

(Premium Times)
 

If you are used to using your ATM card to pay for anything you buy, you'll like spend more than someone who buys with cash. Try to live on cash for two-weeks and see the difference in your spending.

3 Track your spending

5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them play

You can avoid some unexpected expenses.

(Moneycrasher)
 

Some few days after payday you have some money in your account, and two weeks after, you are already borrowing from friends and colleagues. Where did all the money go? If you can't explain, you are guilty of not tracking your spending.  Take note of what you spend your money on, it makes it easy for you to determine how much you've spent and how much you have left in your budget for the month.

4. Have a spending plan (Budget)

play
 

Have you ever looked back at your bank account and wonder why you have little or no saving? Don't go too far seeking an answer to this question. If you don't have a spending plan, you'll most likely run into a financial trouble.

Having a monthly plan for your spending is one of the smartest things you can do for your finances. It makes things easier for you because you are giving yourself a guide on how to spend your own money.

5. Identify expenses you can reduce

Steps to manage your personal finance play

Steps to manage your personal finance

(Usnewsmoney)
 

Is there anything you buy or subscribe to every month that you don't really need? If you have any of that, you've got to cut it off your expenses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagosbullet
2 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
3 Financial Prudence 3 types of savings everyone needs to start...bullet

Money

N20: What you should know about Nigeria’s oldest paper money
Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
7 important things everybody should teach their kids about money
Financial Literacy 3 things you shouldn't say to kids about money
Savings How to save money to buy your first car
How to stop losing sleep over money worries
Financial Tips How to stop losing sleep over money worries