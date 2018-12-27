If you have a problem with your savings and you feel it is affecting your finance negatively, you need to find ways to get serious with your savings.

It can be challenging to save when you have so many financial responsibilities. Nevertheless, you need to set your mind to get serious about saving.

Here are five ways you can improve on your savings.

1. Pay off your debts

The first thing to do is to pay off your debts. That is the initial way of saving more.

It might take a lot of dedication to pay your debts without accumulating more because it is possible to be broke after settling all debts and get tempted to borrow some more, which takes you back to owing debts.

2, Define your saving goals

You should set realistic saving goals you want to achieve within a time range.

It helps you to work towards something instead of putting money into your savings without any reasonable reason.

3. Automate your savings

Instead of always finding it hard to take constant trips to the bank to deposit money into your savings account, you can just automate your savings.

A certain amount out of your income is removed automatically every month and put into your savings account. Not only does it make it stress-free, but it also saves you the stress if you forget about your monthly savings. Let the bank handle all the stress while your savings improves.

4. Save your loose change

You could save more by saving your loose change. Rather than spending your change on things that don't amount to anything, you can put your loose change into a jar and whenever it's full, you deposit it at the bank.

5. Keep your savings in a different account

It is very easy to spend money that is quite accessible. But if you don't have easy access to cash, you can't spend. So it is best to put your savings in a totally different bank which is not the bank you use for day to day transactions.

Not only must it be a different bank, but it shouldn't also be close to where you stay. If you get tempted to withdraw out of your savings, you would think twice before you do so because it is not only in a different bank but the bank is also not nearby.