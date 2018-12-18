There are lifestyle habits which make us spend more and there are also lifestyle habits that help us save more.

If you always wonder where your money is going, you need to check your lifestyle habit.

Your lifestyle habits can determine how your finance is going to look like. If you really want to start saving more then you've got to check and change your lifestyle habits.

Here are lifestyle habits that can help you save more

1. Use the five question rule

Before making a decision to spend money, make sure you do the five question rule.

Ask yourself these five questions. Is it a want or a need? Do you need it? Will you use it? How often will you use it? Is it worth it?

So before you make a quick decision to get something, try to sit down, think through and ask yourself those questions.

If you feel you have good reasons for getting it, then go ahead, but if not, try your best to control the urge to spend.

2. Do-It-Yourself

Instead of paying people every time to get things done, you can actually stop and learn to do things yourself.

DIY does not just help you to save more money on things you would have wasted money on initially, but you also get to acquire new useful skills.

3. Avoid spending lavishly

If you spend lavishly to impress others then you need to stop. If your friends always want you to hang out and spend, you may need to find a way to cut back on hanging out with them. When you stop this habit, you tend to save more.

4. Make a list while shopping

Before you go shopping, it is important that you make a list of what you want to get. Never go shopping without a list. You end up spending more than usual when you shop without a list.

But when you shop with a list, you have an idea of how much you want to spend. You either spend a little above what you budgeted for or you spend less when you make a list.

5. Track your spending and set up automatic payments

One lifestyle habit you should have when it comes to your finance is to track your spending regularly and also set up an automatic payment for bills.

Tracking your spending will help you know how you are doing financially and also helps you find where you can improve and make adjustments in your finance.

With automatic payment, you don't have to worry about how you will pay your bills. Whenever it is time to pay your bills, it is automatically deducted from your savings. So when you forget about paying bills, you have no worries at all.