Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 financial goals to help you through 2019

5 financial goals to help you through 2019

Read this to get yourself financially ready for new year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals play

These 3 steps will help you meet your financial goals

(Thebalanace)

You  need to set some financial goals that will help you through the new year 2019.

In a few weeks from now, everyone would be exchanging happy new year pleasantries. You should also welcome your finances into the new year on a good note.

These are five financial goals that would certainly help you through 2019.

1. Start budgeting

The most important thing to do to achieve your financial goals in the new year is to budget.

play

 

You might make so much money but might still be broke before the end of a month due to bad money management.

This is probably because you don't budget and this should change in the new year 2019. Plan your finance by creating a budget and sticking to it each month in the new year.

It would definitely help you manage your finances well and control your spending better.

2. Get serious about saving money

This goes beyond merely saying you want to get serious about saving money. You need to work towards it.

ALSO READ: How to spend unexpected money the right way

Saving is another key ingredient if you want to achieve financial success in the new year.

Determine to save a substantial amount out of your income monthly, probably ten percent out of it. In the new year, you should cultivate the habit of saving to help you achieve financial goals.

You might have a hard time saving if you spend excessively, so find ways to cut your excessive spending.  

3. Clear your debt

This is also a major factor for attaining your financial goals in 2018. You should start your new year on a clean financial note, so before the year runs out, make sure you have cleared all your debt.

play

 

When you are in debt, you don't have control of your finance which makes you lose focus on your financial goals.

Start earning more instead of paying and losing more money.   Incurring debt is bad for your finances, which is why you should avoid accumulating debt.

If you have to cut down on spending to pay your debt, then you need to do so.

4. Start investing

Apart from saving, you should also begin to invest your money in productive ventures.

Unlike saving which grows your money at a slower rate, investing grow your finance at a much faster rate.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to save during a recession

You should be sure about what you want to invest in before you start investing because a lot of risks is involved when it comes to investment. So start thinking of investing in something productive next year.

5. Read and learn about money and finances

In the new year, you should try to read more about money, finance market and personal finance.

This would help you sharpen and broaden your knowledge about money and finance, helping yo manage money better.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
2 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
3 5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal financebullet

Related Articles

5 questions to ask yourself before you put your money into any investment
First time in 21 yrs, 2 graduates make first class in OAU's English Department
38 days after, Twitter asks government to #endASUUstrike
LASPOTECH lecturers refuse to join ASUP strike
5 things you need to stop getting wrong about personal finance
10 questions you need to ask yourself before you choose a career
WAEC will soon be issuing SSCE certificates online
10 most in-demand skills you need to become a digital marketing guru
I have only one house in Abuja, Magu declares
Reports say 9 out of 10 Africans are unqualified for jobs they apply for

Money

This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Here are things you seriously need to consider before spending your money on anything
5 effective ways to deal with financial challenges
5 questions to ask yourself before you put your money into any investment
3 easy ways to prevent yourself from online shopping addiction
If you're a single income earner, you need these saving tips
10 things you can sell and make extra money this Christmas
10 things you can sell to make extra money this Christmas
X
Advertisement