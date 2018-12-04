Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills

3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills

By the time you read this to the end, you will understand why you still borrow money to pay bills.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to stop losing sleep over money worries play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

(Pinterest)

You go out every morning and come back in the evening. You work for an organization that pays your salary regularly and heaven knows you love your job, but somehow you still struggle to pay bills.

Before you attribute this to village people, you need to sit down and ask yourself why your salary income is not enough to pay bills even though the pay is good to an extent.

Here are three reasons you still struggle to pay bills.

1. You're copying other people's lifestyle

5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

(Moneycrashers)
 

If you want to be like others, buy everything they have, you'll most likely put yourself in a situation that makes it difficult for you to pay bills.

You don't need to spend your money to be like anyone. Copying other people's lifestyles will only encourage you to spend your hard earned money on wants and not needs.

2. You can't stop impulse buying

5 bad money habits you need to break right now play

If your bad habits are money-related, you just have to find a way to break it.

(Jobberman)
 

Do you go to stores and feel like buying everything you set your eyes on? If your answer is yes, you're not alone. This happens to almost everyone who likes good things, but if allow impulse buying to become your habit, you'll definitely have nothing left to pay your bills at the end of the month.

3. You don't have a budget

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job play If you want to spend your money well and still save enough for yourself, have a budget. (Cancer.org)

ALSO READ: 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

At the centre of personal finance is budgeting, without it, you're bound to spend your money anyhow because you won't have anything to guide your spending. At the end of the month, you might need to borrow money to bills.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 5 frugal tips that can save you thousands of Nairabullet
2 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet
3 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet

Related Articles

Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019
Here are free online courses everyone should take to boost their career
7 words you should never use in a job interview
5 signs to know you're in the wrong job
5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike

Money

Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Here's how to handle your money on payday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
5 ways to cut down your monthly expenses
5 practical ways to avoid buying things you don't need
X
Advertisement