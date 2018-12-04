3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills

news

You go out every morning and come back in the evening. You work for an organization that pays your salary regularly and heaven knows you love your job, but somehow you still struggle to pay bills.

Before you attribute this to village people, you need to sit down and ask yourself why your salary income is not enough to pay bills even though the pay is good to an extent.

Here are three reasons you still struggle to pay bills.

1. You're copying other people's lifestyle

If you want to be like others, buy everything they have, you'll most likely put yourself in a situation that makes it difficult for you to pay bills.

You don't need to spend your money to be like anyone. Copying other people's lifestyles will only encourage you to spend your hard earned money on wants and not needs.

2. You can't stop impulse buying

Do you go to stores and feel like buying everything you set your eyes on? If your answer is yes, you're not alone. This happens to almost everyone who likes good things, but if allow impulse buying to become your habit, you'll definitely have nothing left to pay your bills at the end of the month.

3. You don't have a budget

