Why Vinny Guadagnino from jersey shore went keto to drop 50 pounds

news

It's obvious even to the occasional Jersey Shore viewer from a quick glance at star Vinny Guadagnino that he's made some serious health changes over the years.

If you're thinking he's never looked better, well, you're right. And he's feeling a whole lot better, too, thanks to the ketogenic (or keto) diet he took up.

Guadagnino, who's back on MTV's new and crazily popular Jersey Shore: Family Vacationairing Thursdays, has been transparent about his commitment to keto on Instagram and elsewhere, even dubbing himself the "keto guido." (Because when you're a Jersey Shore cast member, you need a good tagline.) The diet is essentially a high-fat, low-carb eating plan that puts the body in the fat-burning ketosis state.

"When I ate sugars and grains I was 50lbs heavier and looked 10 years older," Guadagnino shared in one Instagram post that showed off his impressively cut torso. "I’ve discovered the fountain of youth . You ready for it?....Stop eating sugars and grains and instead 98% of the time eat real food like whole eggs, bacon, butter, fatty steaks, fatty fish and plants and exercise a few times a week."

While Guadagnino is obviously not a doctor, nutritionist, or scientist, he has motivated others by praising the effects of going keto. He's also shed light on why he went that route to become a leaner, better version of himself. Again, Jersey Shore viewers will note that when he started the reality series at the fresh-faced age of 21, he was the roundest of the male cast members. Not fat, but a little bigger.

"I yo-yo dieted since I was a teenager . I hated going on 'diets' and eating bland food . Now I eat bacon, butter,meat, chicken skin, and cheese and i never have to yo-yo again. Not in the best shape or an Instagram model but i feel great," Guadagnino captioned an Instagram post with his torso front and center.

Guadagnino is apparently one of many Americans who have had an ongoing struggle with their weight, and other diets didn't stick for him. Going the high-fat route allows him to eat foods that he says are "delicious ,will make you feel full, satiated and provide stable energy," without a crash or hunger pangs soon after consumption.

The side-by-side transformation is hard to deny. Yes, Vinny still cheats here and there, and certainly hits the gym, but his dedication to keto is real and visible. "Left: March/2015. Around 197 lbs. Around 25% body fat. Eating a high carbohydrate/sugary diet," he captioned another post. "Right: June/2016. Around 160 lbs. Around 12-13% body fat. On a high healthy fat / keto/ plant diet and I haven’t turned back. All natural through food and exercise.These are MY results.Everyones body is different."

He got even more real in another post saying, "I never posted a photo from when I was overweight because it always embarrassed me putting it out there to millions , but I know that it will help and inspire people, because I looked for the same body transformations when I was trying to lose weight and be healthy so fuck it."

The difference between "chunky Vinny" and "#ketoguido," as he puts it, all starts in the kitchen with no breads or pasta. But he does indulge in some surprisingly delicious-looking snacks.