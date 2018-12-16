Pulse.ng logo
Why Vinny Guadagnino from jersey shore went keto to drop 50 pounds

If you're thinking he's never looked better, well, you're right. And he's feeling a whole lot better, too, thanks to the ketogenic (or keto) diet he took up.

It's obvious even to the occasional Jersey Shore viewer from a quick glance at star Vinny Guadagnino that he's made some serious health changes over the years.

If you're thinking he's never looked better, well, you're right. And he's feeling a whole lot better, too, thanks to the ketogenic (or keto) diet he took up.

 

Guadagnino, who's back on MTV's new and crazily popular Jersey Shore: Family Vacationairing Thursdays, has been transparent about his commitment to keto on Instagram and elsewhere, even dubbing himself the "keto guido." (Because when you're a Jersey Shore cast member, you need a good tagline.) The diet is essentially a high-fat, low-carb eating plan that puts the body in the fat-burning ketosis state.

View this post on Instagram

I#emo#4oCZ##ve discovered the fountain of youth . You ready for it?....Stop eating sugars and grains and instead 98% of the time eat real food like whole eggs, bacon, butter, fatty steaks, fatty fish and plants and exercise a few times a week. When I ate sugars and grains I was 50lbs heavier and looked 10 years older . I look around and feel sad and angry for the majority of the population who are overweight and obese that have been taught to eat grains, use #emo#4oCc##healthy#emo#4oCd## margarines and oils, drink diet soda with artificial sweeteners,and stay away from saturated fats. This is why i started this page. To take away the stigma that saturated animal fat clogs your arteries and instead teach people the truth: sugars and grains will cause diseases and obesity before anything else. I bet if our older friends and relatives who suffer from chronic disease stopped eating sugars and grains and started eating real foods , in many cases would drop off their medication ( and not to mention, lose a shit ton of weight NATURALLY) But instead they are taught to eat whatever they want and let the medicine keep the disease in check #emo#8J+ZhA==##.... until the medicine won#emo#4oCZ##t save you anymore .. I#emo#4oCZ##m speaking generally because everyone#emo#4oCZ##s food sensitivity is different , but in most cases this will be the truth. #ketoguido #keto #ketosis

A post shared by Vinny (@ketoguido) on

 

"When I ate sugars and grains I was 50lbs heavier and looked 10 years older," Guadagnino shared in one Instagram post that showed off his impressively cut torso. "I’ve discovered the fountain of youth . You ready for it?....Stop eating sugars and grains and instead 98% of the time eat real food like whole eggs, bacon, butter, fatty steaks, fatty fish and plants and exercise a few times a week."

While Guadagnino is obviously not a doctor, nutritionist, or scientist, he has motivated others by praising the effects of going keto. He's also shed light on why he went that route to become a leaner, better version of himself. Again, Jersey Shore viewers will note that when he started the reality series at the fresh-faced age of 21, he was the roundest of the male cast members. Not fat, but a little bigger.

 

"I yo-yo dieted since I was a teenager . I hated going on 'diets' and eating bland food . Now I eat bacon, butter,meat, chicken skin, and cheese and i never have to yo-yo again. Not in the best shape or an Instagram model but i feel great," Guadagnino captioned an Instagram post with his torso front and center.

Guadagnino is apparently one of many Americans who have had an ongoing struggle with their weight, and other diets didn't stick for him. Going the high-fat route allows him to eat foods that he says are "delicious ,will make you feel full, satiated and provide stable energy," without a crash or hunger pangs soon after consumption.

View this post on Instagram

Left: March/2015. Around 197 lbs. Around 25% body fat. Eating a high carbohydrate/sugary diet. Right: June/2016. Around 160 lbs. Around 12-13% body fat. On a high healthy fat / keto/ plant diet and I haven#emo#4oCZ##t turned back. All natural through food and exercise.These are MY results.Everyones body is different, but I do believe this way of eating will help the majority of people lose weight and be healthy. Studies prove that the government has steered us the complete wrong way for nutrition and foods that we think we shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t eat we should, and foods that we shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t eat take up 99% of the grocery store. I started this page to help people who WANT to learn more about this. And share my findings with those that do. People who disagree are welcome as well. You need discourse to learn and discover. But I will post my products, research, and findings here that work for me. Enjoy

A post shared by Vinny (@ketoguido) on

 

The side-by-side transformation is hard to deny. Yes, Vinny still cheats here and there, and certainly hits the gym, but his dedication to keto is real and visible. "Left: March/2015. Around 197 lbs. Around 25% body fat. Eating a high carbohydrate/sugary diet," he captioned another post. "Right: June/2016. Around 160 lbs. Around 12-13% body fat. On a high healthy fat / keto/ plant diet and I haven’t turned back. All natural through food and exercise.These are MY results.Everyones body is different."

He got even more real in another post saying, "I never posted a photo from when I was overweight because it always embarrassed me putting it out there to millions , but I know that it will help and inspire people, because I looked for the same body transformations when I was trying to lose weight and be healthy so fuck it."

View this post on Instagram

I never posted a photo from when I was overweight because it always embarrassed me putting it out there to millions , but I know that it will help and inspire people, because I looked for the same body transformations when I was trying to lose weight and be healthy so fuck it . _ On the left you have chunky Vinny . Chunky Vinny eats a lot of bread, pasta , pizza , fried food, and sugary desserts and is always hungry . He goes on diets and eats #emo#4oCc##whole wheat#emo#4oCd## pasta , quinoa and #emo#4oCc##whole wheat pizza crust to try to be healthy. He does juice cleanses, tries to eat in small amounts.. etc .. goes to the gym occasionally but is always tired and lacking energy and ..somehow he always gets back to the pic on the left. _ On the right you have the #ketoguido. He doesn#emo#4oCZ##t eat any bread , pasta , or grains (whole wheat or not) and no sugary foods. He reads the labels of everything he eats to make sure there aren#emo#4oCZ##t hidden sugars in them. He doesn#emo#4oCZ##t count calories, he eats fatty delicious food , grease , vegetables never feels deprived , is rarely hungry ,has a cheat meal once in a while, is full of energy and mental clarity and exercises several times a week . Keto Guido never has to go on a quick fix diet again because his #emo#4oCc##diet#emo#4oCd## already is a diet for life. PS : people who think I#emo#4oCZ##m too skinny . ( I don#emo#4oCZ##t care what u think) and the #emo#4oCc##skinny#emo#4oCd## guy on the right FEELS BETTER than the guy on the left . I#emo#4oCZ##m also not a body builder . I work out to stay healthy and happy. Sorry chunky Vinny Lovers , #ketoguido is here to stay. _ PSS: the pic on the left was in 2015. The right is 2017. It didn#emo#4oCZ##t take me two years to make that transformation . (Took me about 3-4 months) to get in good shape . But just chose an old photo for the chunky example

A post shared by Vinny (@ketoguido) on

 

The difference between "chunky Vinny" and "#ketoguido," as he puts it, all starts in the kitchen with no breads or pasta. But he does indulge in some surprisingly delicious-looking snacks.

