Why am I not losing weight on keto?

news

The ketogenic diet has been touted as a major weight loss program, where Instagrammers have documented their keto weight loss success stories to encourage others to join in on the craze and tackle their health and fitness goals.

And the pictures don’t lie -keto has changed some people's bodies in incredible ways.

Yet what if you’re not losing weight, despite your efforts? If the keto diet worked for all of these people, and you’re following the same rules, should you get the same results? When you don’t see the scale budge, it can be frustrating-and make you want to stuff your face with pizza instead.

Well, it turns out keto is a bit more complicated, and there are a few common mistakes you could be making that would hinder your progress and prevent you from shedding pounds.

Here are 6 possible reasons you're not losing weight on keto.

You're Eating Too Many Calories

On the keto diet, you’re slashing carbs and increasing fats, which are pretty calorie dense. When you think about the number of calories per gram, it’s 9 calories per gram of fat versus 4 calories per gram of carbs. So, while you’re lowering carb count, you’re probably boosting the calorie count in your diet.

“A ketogenic diet is designed to use fat for fuel ... but if you're consuming too many calories for your needs, it is still possible that you'll be storing fat just as you would on any dietary pattern,” explains Ginger Hultin, MS, RDN, CSO , spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

If you're going to try keto, consider meeting with a dietitian to determine how many calories you should be eating on a daily basis in order to nourish your body without exceeding the amount required for weight loss.

You're Not Really in Ketosis

Unless you’re testing yourself and really tracking your macros on a keto diet app, you could be underestimating the number of carbs you’re eating in the day. Without really analyzing your intake, it’s hard to know whether or not your body is fully in ketosis.

“The carbohydrate intake level is very low; foods like rice, potatoes, bread, starchy veggies, juice, most fruit or sweets of any kind will likely push you over the limit,” Hultin says. It’s easy to lose track-especially when carbs are hiding in seemingly innocuous places. Your best plan of action is to choose foods with very few carbs, like green leafy veggies or berries, when looking for produce.

Plus, it depends on the person: “Everyone is different-what puts one person in ketosis could be different for another person,” she says.

If you’re not losing weight, it might be worth getting some information on your ketogenic state. There are ways to check your ketosis state on your own-to some degree of effectiveness. “They sell testing strips for urine, though those can get false reads for a number of reasons, like hydration levels,” Hultin warns.

“The best way to know if you're actually in ketosis is through a blood test, but that's invasive and should be recommended and completed by a physician,” she says.

You can also ask your physician if you can test your blood yourself. If given the green light, “You can buy a blood ketone monitor online and some test strips (usually $30 for the device and $1-$2 per ketone strip),” says Drew Manning , keto expert, personal trainer, and NYT best-selling author.

You're Stressed Out

You can’t look to your diet alone to help you lose weight. Other hormones can come into play, like cortisol, which spikes when you’re stressed and can cause you to hold onto fat and retain water.

“If anything spikes cortisol levels-chronic work stress, anxiety, lack of sleep, or stress due to a restrictive diet-then yes, that can make it harder for a person to lose weight on any type of diet,” says Hultin. “Cortisol is a fight or flight hormone, so if it's surging, it can take the body out of a fat-burning state."

To keep your stress levels low, be sure to prioritize sleep, healthy food choices, and activities that help you mellow out-like exercise, reading a good book, taking a bath or watching a movie.

You're Struggling to Stay on It

Unless you're intentionally keto cycling, going in and out of ketosis all the time could definitely be hindering your weight loss. Every time you fall out of ketosis, it takes time to get back into fat-burning mode; it's not an immediate reset.

“No doubt about it, the ketogenic diet is restrictive. It takes time, planning and diligence to stay on it," Hultin says. "Some people cycle off it by eating more carbohydrates either on purpose or accidentally-which could be a sign that it's too restrictive for your lifestyle."

You're Eating Too Many Keto Sweets

Don’t assume that keto-approved brownie is as healthy as a handful of nuts. While delicious, they are still high in calories, so if you’re treating them as a daily snack or two, you might not lose weight.

“I would recommend people limit keto friendly treats or desserts to only a few times per week," Manning says. "There isn't really a best or worst keto dessert; the problem is that they are calorie dense and can trigger more cravings, which can lead to over-consuming."

Even if it fits in your macros every day, it’s the behavior behind consuming these treats that matters, he says. Eating keto sweets can trick the mind into wanting more indulgent foods.

You're Not Being Careful With Dairy