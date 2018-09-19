Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Which pizza is healthiest: regular, vegan, or gluten-free?

Health Tips Which pizza is healthiest: Regular, vegan, or gluten-free?

To help you in your quest for the tastiest and healthiest slice, we put three different kinds of pizza to the test: gluten-free; vegan; and good ol' plain cheese.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Which pizza is healthiest: regular, vegan, or gluten-free? play

Which pizza is healthiest: regular, vegan, or gluten-free?

(Men's health mag)

If you hit up the grocery store in search of a pizza, you've probably encountered a dizzying array of options.

Gluten-free! Vegetarian! Vegan! Dairy-free! How's a health-conscious guy supposed to make the best choice?

To help you in your quest for the tastiest and healthiest slice, we put three different kinds of pizza to the test: gluten-free; vegan; and good ol' plain cheese.

First, we had a panel of judges rate them based on taste. Then, we had registered dietician Carolyn Brown lay down the lay about which is best for your body.

Check out our video to see the answer. Because hey, even the fittest guys crave a slice now and then.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Guy Smarts What is ​Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth? He's no tony stark,...bullet
3 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet

Related Articles

Strategy Inside Verizon's newly renovated New Jersey campus, which features an indoor taco truck, an exclusive hotel, and a mile-long track
Finance The 20 richest billionaires who own sports teams
World In Alabama, anger, sorrow and rays of hope
Tech Apple just made a few big updates to its $350 HomePod smart speaker — here's everything that's new (AAPL)
Sports This is everything global tennis icon Serena Williams eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Strategy Generation Zs reveal their 100 favorite brands
Pulse Blogger Pepperoni, chicken, and cheese
Strategy I skipped breakfast and worked out 2 hours a day like Gwyneth Paltrow — and it helped me break some of my worst habits
Strategy Jeff Bezos always schedules his 'high IQ' meetings for 10 a.m. — and if something pops up later, he waits until the next day (AMZN)

Men's Health

Everything you know about women and sex is wrong
Sex & Relationships Everything you know about women and sex is wrong
The Reddit community for male fashion advice is full of helpful style hacks
Guy Smarts The Reddit community for male fashion advice is full of helpful style hacks
How long can you go without sleep? You don't want to find out
Guy Smarts How long can you go without sleep? You don't want to find out
7 easy ways to fix your snoring﻿﻿
Guy Smarts 7 easy ways to fix your snoring﻿﻿
X
Advertisement