Which pizza is healthiest: regular, vegan, or gluten-free?

If you hit up the grocery store in search of a pizza, you've probably encountered a dizzying array of options.

Gluten-free! Vegetarian! Vegan! Dairy-free! How's a health-conscious guy supposed to make the best choice?

To help you in your quest for the tastiest and healthiest slice, we put three different kinds of pizza to the test: gluten-free; vegan; and good ol' plain cheese.

First, we had a panel of judges rate them based on taste. Then, we had registered dietician Carolyn Brown lay down the lay about which is best for your body.

Check out our video to see the answer. Because hey, even the fittest guys crave a slice now and then.