Which ice cream is healthiest: vegan, low sugar, or regular?

When it comes to ice cream, you've likely seen the overwhelming amount of "healthy" options out there.

From low fat to high protein and Greek yogurt to almond milk, the varieties are seemingly endless.

But which type of ice cream is actually best for you, and are any of those "healthy" options really so superior to the regular stuff?

To demystify some of the many ice cream options lurking in your supermarket's frozen section, we tested three different kinds: low sugar, high-protein; almond milk; and regular, full-fat ice cream.

First, you'll see our esteemed panel of judges rate them based on taste. Then, registered dietitian Carolyn Brown explains which kind she recommends.