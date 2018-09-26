Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Which ice cream is healthiest: vegan, low sugar, or regular?

Guy Smarts Which ice cream is healthiest: vegan, low sugar, or regular?

But which type of ice cream is actually best for you, and are any of those "healthy" options really so superior to the regular stuff?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (menshealth)

When it comes to ice cream, you've likely seen the overwhelming amount of "healthy" options out there.

From low fat to high protein and Greek yogurt to almond milk, the varieties are seemingly endless.

But which type of ice cream is actually best for you, and are any of those "healthy" options really so superior to the regular stuff?

To demystify some of the many ice cream options lurking in your supermarket's frozen section, we tested three different kinds: low sugar, high-protein; almond milk; and regular, full-fat ice cream.

First, you'll see our esteemed panel of judges rate them based on taste. Then, registered dietitian Carolyn Brown explains which kind she recommends.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Relationship Talk This video of a pimple-popping boyfriend is...bullet
3 Sex & Relationships 9 ways to give your partner multiple orgasmsbullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts What it's like to cook for the fittest man on Earth
World In small-town Maine, a restaurant both reverent and innovative
Strategy Arby's parent company is acquiring American fast-food icon Sonic in a $2.3 billion deal. We recently visited the burger chain for the first time — here's what it's like to eat there. (SONC)
World Life after the runway
Sports 20 NFL players who lost a ton of weight in retirement and how they did it
Tech The real reason why so many cities and businesses are banning plastic straws
World 'Don't worry;' Toronto gunman's remark is revealed in Police records
Finance What $10 was worth the year you were born, and what you could buy with it today
Sports 36 examples of Tom Brady's insane competitiveness

Men's Health

Guy Smarts What it's like to cook for the fittest man on Earth
Guy Smarts The stearns & foster mattress feels like it was made for your body
Guy Smarts What is Ben Affleck's net worth? He's no Bruce Wayne, but he's still rich as hell
Fitness 5 moves to stretch out your tight hips
X
Advertisement