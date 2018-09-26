news

Say what you will about his turn as Batman, but Ben Affleck has had a hugely successful Hollywood career.

The actor, writer, and director has been a Hollywood mainstay for more than 30 years, inspiring fans with his performances in Oscar-winning films - not to mention his confidence to flaunt a really, really big back tattoo.

Since the early days of Mallrats and Good Will Hunting, Affleck has become one of the highest-paid guys in Hollywood. Here's everything we know about Ben Affleck's net worth.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon earned $600,000 for the Good Will Hunting script.

By the late '90s, Affleck had made a name for himself in the entertainment industry thanks to films like Dazed and Confused and Chasing Amy. But in 1997, Affleck made his biggest move yet with the sale of the script for Good Will Hunting, a movie he created alongside his best friend, Matt Damon. The pair sold the script for $600,000 and split it evenly - though the money didn't last quite as long as they thought it would.

"I remember it was printed in Daily Variety that we were going to get $600,000 on it. We had no credit, so we went to rent this house that was $3,000 a month, and we used a copy of the Daily Variety to get the place," Affleck told Boston Magazine. "I was like, 'I don’t have credit, but this is who we are.' And the landlord was like, 'All right, sure.' We thought $600,000 would take care of us for 20 years, so we rented nicer apartments and each bought Jeep Cherokees. And we were completely broke in a year."

The movie went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Ben Affleck earned $35 million in 2014.

People bemoaned his casting as Batman, but as Forbes pointed out, Affleck really had the last laugh. He took home a hefty paycheck for the upcoming role, earning him the number seven spot on Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood that year.

Ben Affleck earned $43 million in 2016.

That year, Affleck was the seventh highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Though it didn't garner much critical praise, Affleck's role in Batman v. Superman came with a serious payday. According to Forbes, the film gave Affleck the best box office earnings of his career when it grossed $870 million worldwide.

Ben Affleck's net worth is an estimated $130 million.

Affleck doesn't really need to care about what critics think of his work: He can go to bed at night knowing he's got $130 million in the bank, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com's estimates. He's no Bruce Wayne, but hey, he's still doing pretty well for himself.