Watch this clogged pore spew out an endless train of horrors

Watch this clogged pore spew out an endless train of horrors

On the Instagram page @PimplePopperVids, there are loads of nasty zit videos that you can't stop yourself from watching.

play Watch this clogged pore spew out an endless train of horrors (INSTAGRAM)

Pimples and clogged pores suck, but recording yourself popping those zits provide some pretty gross entertainment for the masses.

On the Instagram page @PimplePopperVids, there are loads of nasty zit videos that you can't stop yourself from watching.

One recent video features what appears to be many whiteheads on an unknown body part (the MensHealth.com staff speculates it could be the nose). Gloved hands are shown squeezing the skin to release a thick stream of white gunk.

View this post on Instagram

Rate this pop from 1-10 #emo#8J+kqg==###emo#4oGj## #emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj## Want more content? Follow @PimpleCareStore#emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj## #emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj## #whitehead #whiteheads #pimples #emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj###emo#4oGj## #pimpleproblems #pimplepopper #acne #cyst #drpimplepopper #blackhead #blackheads

A post shared by Pimple Popping Videos (@pimplepoppervids) on

 

As one commenter wrote, "Looks like butter yummyy." They're not wrong, per se.

Avoid letting your pores get this clogged by investing in new skincare products.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

