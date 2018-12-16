Watch this clogged pore spew out an endless train of horrors

news

Pimples and clogged pores suck, but recording yourself popping those zits provide some pretty gross entertainment for the masses.

On the Instagram page @PimplePopperVids, there are loads of nasty zit videos that you can't stop yourself from watching.

One recent video features what appears to be many whiteheads on an unknown body part (the MensHealth.com staff speculates it could be the nose). Gloved hands are shown squeezing the skin to release a thick stream of white gunk.

As one commenter wrote, "Looks like butter yummyy." They're not wrong, per se.

Avoid letting your pores get this clogged by investing in new skincare products.