Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth

Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth

He's been blessed with a career spanning multiple decades, but he's also been at the center of quite a bit of controversy. From breaking records in his 20s to almost losing it all in his 30s, Woods' path has been something of a rollercoaster.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth play

Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth

(GETTY IMAGESSTAN BADZ)

Tiger Woods isn't just one of the most successful golfers of all time - he's also, without a doubt, one of the world's most famous athletes, period.

He's been blessed with a career spanning multiple decades, but he's also been at the center of quite a bit of controversy. From breaking records in his 20s to almost losing it all in his 30s, Woods' path has been something of a rollercoaster. But at the end of the day, the guy still has a hell of a lot of cash in the bank. 

Here's everything we know about Tiger Woods' net worth.

play (GETTY IMAGESSTAN BADZ)

 

Tiger Woods has made $113 million in on-course winnings.

Woods entered the professional golf world in the late summer of 1996, and it wasn't long before he was the world's best golfer. In 1997, he hit the number one position in world golf rankings and won the 1997 Masters Tournament.

Since then, he's gone on to win 79 PGA Tour victories, along with 14 Majors. He's just four wins away from tying Jack Nicklaus in career wins, The Street reported. Throughout his career, he's $113 million in on-course winnings, according to Business Insider.

play (GETTY IMAGESSTAN BADZ)

 

Most of Tiger Woods' money comes from off the golf course.

Less than 10 percent of Woods' net worth comes from his athletic endeavors, according to Forbes. Instead, he makes the bulk of his cash from endorsement deals, specifically his career-long deal with Nike. In 1996, Woods signed with the sports apparel brand and has remained with them ever since - including through his 2017 DUI. In 2013 alone, Golf Digestreported, Woods took home $71,000,000 in endorsement money.

 

Tiger Woods made $600 million between 2006 and 2010.

As Forbes' second-highest paid athlete ever, Woods just has one more man to beat: Michael Jordan. As the financial magazine noted, Woods made an astonishing $600 million between 2006 to 2010 in winnings, endorsement deals, and appearance fees.

play (GETTY IMAGESSTAN BADZ)

 

Tiger Woods' net worth is an estimated $740 million.

In 2016, Forbes estimated that Woods was worth $740 million - and we can only assume it's gotten higher since then. That year, he ranked seventh on the magazine's list of the highest-paid celebrities. Not bad for a guy who hasn't won a major golf championship since 2008.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships Everything you know about women and sex is wrongbullet
2 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
3 Guy Smarts What is ​Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth? He's no tony...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle This over-the-top luxury resort outside of Pittsburgh was inspired partially by the Ritz Paris and features a zoo, a private airfield, and a pet spa
World Catalonia separatists urge a show of strength on the streets
Sports Tiger Woods shot his lowest round since his return to golf — and he's in position to get his first win since 2013
Sports Tiger Woods got grilled about his relationship with Trump
World White House flag briefly marks McCain's death
Sports 18 photos of US presidents playing golf over the last 100 years
Sports Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson trade softball trash talk while announcing $10 million match
Sports 24 surprising athletes who have made an insane amount of money
Sports The most expensive watches worn by 20 of the world's most elite athletes

Men's Health

Here's what it takes to make a $2,500 stearns and foster mattress
Guy Smarts Here's what it takes to make a $2,500 stearns and foster mattress
Burn fat and save time with this 20-minute full body workout
Burn fat and save time with this 20-minute full body workout
The keto diet helped these 5 coworkers lose 220 pounds
Health Tips The keto diet helped these 5 coworkers lose 220 pounds
The Rock and under armour just created the ultimate gym bag
Guy Smarts The Rock and under armour just created the ultimate gym bag
X
Advertisement