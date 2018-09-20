Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth

news

Tiger Woods isn't just one of the most successful golfers of all time - he's also, without a doubt, one of the world's most famous athletes, period.

He's been blessed with a career spanning multiple decades, but he's also been at the center of quite a bit of controversy. From breaking records in his 20s to almost losing it all in his 30s, Woods' path has been something of a rollercoaster. But at the end of the day, the guy still has a hell of a lot of cash in the bank.

Here's everything we know about Tiger Woods' net worth.

Tiger Woods has made $113 million in on-course winnings.

Woods entered the professional golf world in the late summer of 1996, and it wasn't long before he was the world's best golfer. In 1997, he hit the number one position in world golf rankings and won the 1997 Masters Tournament.

Since then, he's gone on to win 79 PGA Tour victories, along with 14 Majors. He's just four wins away from tying Jack Nicklaus in career wins, The Street reported. Throughout his career, he's $113 million in on-course winnings, according to Business Insider.

Most of Tiger Woods' money comes from off the golf course.

Less than 10 percent of Woods' net worth comes from his athletic endeavors, according to Forbes. Instead, he makes the bulk of his cash from endorsement deals, specifically his career-long deal with Nike. In 1996, Woods signed with the sports apparel brand and has remained with them ever since - including through his 2017 DUI. In 2013 alone, Golf Digestreported, Woods took home $71,000,000 in endorsement money.

Tiger Woods made $600 million between 2006 and 2010.

As Forbes' second-highest paid athlete ever, Woods just has one more man to beat: Michael Jordan. As the financial magazine noted, Woods made an astonishing $600 million between 2006 to 2010 in winnings, endorsement deals, and appearance fees.

Tiger Woods' net worth is an estimated $740 million.

In 2016, Forbes estimated that Woods was worth $740 million - and we can only assume it's gotten higher since then. That year, he ranked seventh on the magazine's list of the highest-paid celebrities. Not bad for a guy who hasn't won a major golf championship since 2008.