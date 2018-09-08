Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet

Odd Enough Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet

You know those plastic bins that hold your stuff when you go through airport security? Apparently, they have more germs than a toilet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet play

Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet

(GETTY IMAGESMONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES)

Welp, here's something that could kill your wanderlust.

You know those plastic bins that hold your stuff when you go through airport security? Apparently, they have more germs than a toilet.

This is according to a new paper in BMC Infectious Diseases, which found 10 respiratory viruses - including the common cold and flu - lurking on various surfaces at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Finland. The researchers visited several times during peak 2015-2016 flu season to collect germ samples right after the airport's morning, noon, and mid-afternoon rushes.

It turns out, those plastic bins that hold your cell phone, wallet, shoes, and other personal belongings contained more samples of germs than any other tested area in airport - including toilet flushers, elevator buttons, and the flight check-in machine.

The germs found in the bins could cause you to develop a cold, the flu, or bronchitis. Talk about a ruined vacation.

play (DIGITAL VISION)

 

According to the paper, the boxes are extra germy because they're touched by almost everyone at the airport - and unlike the toilets, they're rarely cleaned. The researchers suggest that airports could offer hand sanitizer and frequently disinfect the trays to stop the spread of germs.

Of course, these are just the results from one airport, so it's not necessarily representative of every airport in the world. (Although let's be honest: Have you ever seen anyone dousing themselves in hand sanitizer in the airport security line?)

No matter where you are, it's a good idea to wash your hands to reduce your chances of getting sick. For more tips on preventing a cold, click here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your daybullet
3 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough Why guys are getting butt and chest implants
Strategy Here's how to win the lottery, according to a Romanian-born mathematician who hacked the system, won 14 times, and retired on a remote, tropical island
Mr. Endowed Here are ways to naturally enlarge your penis
Mrs, Wife and Actress Why exactly are feminists rooting against honorifics and gender-peculiar descriptions?
Odd Enough Do you really need a new knee?
Politics Democrat Ayanna Pressley scored a huge upset win in Massachusetts, becoming the latest progressive insurgent to topple the establishment
Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually correct
World DJs, Swim Briefs, $25 coladas: In Vegas, the party's at the pool
Tech This is why one of Microsoft's top execs has worn a red polo shirt to almost every single important event for over a decade (MSFT)

Men's Health

How exactly to apply cologne without going overboard
Guy Smarts How exactly to apply cologne without going overboard
5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit
Fitness 5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit
What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians
Guy Smarts What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians
​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next
Guy Smarts ​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next