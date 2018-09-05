Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This blackhead-popping video will make your day

Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your day

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned this into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

  • Published:
This blackhead-popping video will make your day play

This blackhead-popping video will make your day

(VIKTORIYA KUZMENKOVA/GETTY IMAGES)

There are plenty of ways to get rid of a zit or a blackhead. And though the right facial cleanser or an acne patch are the gentler ways of saying goodbye to a pesky spot, the very best of all is a satisfyingly juicy pop.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned this into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those Instagram pages is @PimplePopperVids, which is responsible for the most satisfying zit or blackhead removal you'll see all week. This one is a large chest blackhead, not to be confused with a third nipple.

The doctor in the video first uses a scalpel to cut into the unidentified person's blackhead. From there, the doctor does some squeezing and BOOM. It's much easier watched than explained. Check out the video, we know that's why you're here anyway. Be warned: it's graphic.

 

Uh, wow. One commenter really captures the emotion of the video, writing, "SKSKSJAJA CAP." Same!

As previously stated, there are are plenty of ways to get rid of a blackhead. That said, anything involving a noticeably large piece of skin, a sharp scalpel, and worthy of ominous music is best left to the professionals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
3 Guy Smarts How to torch belly fat with just 2 exercisesbullet

Related Articles

Tech 1.4 billion people are putting themselves at risk for disease by not exercising enough, according to a new report — here’s what you should be doing
Tech Millennials reveal the top 100 brands they love
Tech Voters in places with higher death rates were more likely to swing Republican in 2016, a new study found — here's why
Rev. Nicholas Okoh Anglican primate blames foreign media for homosexuality in Nigeria
Lifestyle These are the world's most active and inactive nations
Crazy Rich Asians Here are 5 reasons why Asian movie is the best movie this year
Pulse Blogger Skinny-body-fat-heart
World Kavanaugh hearing updates: Protests or 'mob rule'
Strategy WIMBIZ to hold its 17th annual conference in Lagos, here's why you need to attend

Men's Health

4 workout tips from Pittsburgh steelers all-pro Antonio Brown
Fitness 4 workout tips from Pittsburgh steelers all-pro Antonio Brown
Do you really need a new knee?
Odd Enough Do you really need a new knee?
Single women on Tinder are really into guys with this random job
Relationship Talk Single women on Tinder are really into guys with this random job
I got a nutrition coach to see if I could lose 20 pounds. Here's what happened
Guy Smarts I got a nutrition coach to see if I could lose 20 pounds. Here's what happened