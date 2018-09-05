This blackhead-popping video will make your day

news

There are plenty of ways to get rid of a zit or a blackhead. And though the right facial cleanser or an acne patch are the gentler ways of saying goodbye to a pesky spot, the very best of all is a satisfyingly juicy pop.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned this into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those Instagram pages is @PimplePopperVids, which is responsible for the most satisfying zit or blackhead removal you'll see all week. This one is a large chest blackhead, not to be confused with a third nipple.

The doctor in the video first uses a scalpel to cut into the unidentified person's blackhead. From there, the doctor does some squeezing and BOOM. It's much easier watched than explained. Check out the video, we know that's why you're here anyway. Be warned: it's graphic.

Uh, wow. One commenter really captures the emotion of the video, writing, "SKSKSJAJA CAP." Same!

As previously stated, there are are plenty of ways to get rid of a blackhead. That said, anything involving a noticeably large piece of skin, a sharp scalpel, and worthy of ominous music is best left to the professionals.