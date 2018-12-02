This 30-minute home workout will keep you fit during the holidays

news

Between visits to family and shopping for gifts (and shopping for gifts for one side of the family while visiting the other), you probably won't have time to spend hours upon hours in the gym during December.

That’s why the timing of Crunch gym’s new “30-in-30” class couldn’t have been in any better.

The fast-paced group fitness workout crashes you through 30 exercises in just 30 minutes, hitting moves that build strength, develop athleticism, and hone agility. (To find locations of Crunch gym’s 30-in-30, just check out the gym’s booking site.)

It’s a lightning-quick route to total body fitness. And you can even reap its benefits even if you’re nowhere near a Crunch location. Why? Because the format travels well.

To prove it, we built a 5-move version of the 30-in-30 that uses only bodyweight exercises; it’s perfect for taking on the road (or while you're waiting in a half-hour line wrapped around your local Apple Store).

Just do the circuit below. You’ll do each move for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds. Do 6 rounds for a 30-in-30, experience wherever you are.

1. 180 Burpee

Get things started by getting your heart rate fired up, and testing your agility, too. Start standing, then squat down and swiftly get in pushup position, and lower your chest to the floor. Quickly reverse the moves to return to standing, then jump and turn your body 180 degrees. Land and repeat the entire sequence.

2. Hollow Rock

Move onto some ab work (and give yourself a chance to recover) with hollow rocks. Lie on your back, arms extended overhead and legs straight. Press your lower back into the ground and lift your shoulder blades and legs off the ground a few inches. Maintain this position as you rock back and forth; focus on keeping your ribcage from flaring as you do this.

3. Pushup to Close-Grip Pushup

Now do some strength work. Set up in pushup position and do a regular pushup. As you raise your body to the start position jump your hands off the ground. Let them land in position for a close-grip pushup, with your hands just an inch or two inside your shoulders. Do a close-grip pushup, then jump your hands off the ground and let them land in regular pushup position. Struggling to complete the jump pushups? Do each pushup rep, then walk your hands into position for the next one.

4. Pendulum Lunge

You just did an upper-body exercise; now it’s time to hammer your lower body. Start standing, then lunge backwards. Push back to standing, but instead of stopping, keep exploding so you do a forward lunge, then return to standing. Alternate the leg you lunge with every rep. This is demonstrated with dumbbells, but you can try a bodyweight version, too.

5. Three Jacks to Squat Jack

Finish the round by redlining your heart rate one more time with a lightspeed jumping jacks drill. Perform 3 jumping jacks, then squat down and touch the ground with your right hand. Repeat, this time squatting down and touching the ground with your left hand.