Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This 20 minute cardio circuit lets you ditch the treadmill

Fitness This 20 minute cardio circuit lets you ditch the treadmill

Jay Cardiello, a personal trainer for celebrities like 50 Cent and Kevin Love, keeps his clients moving with a mix of jumps, squats, and more to get a good cardio workout – minus the treadmill. All you need is some space to move, 20 minutes, and the willingness to get sweaty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This 20 minute cardio circuit lets you ditch the treadmill play

This 20 minute cardio circuit lets you ditch the treadmill

(Men's health)

Hate running? Yeah, us too. But you still need to get your blood pumping and push your heart rate up for a balanced fitness regimen.

Jay Cardiello, a personal trainer for celebrities like 50 Cent and Kevin Love, keeps his clients moving with a mix of jumps, squats, and more to get a good cardio workout – minus the treadmill. All you need is some space to move, 20 minutes, and the willingness to get sweaty.

Over the course of the eight-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape. Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 5 is designed to push your cardio and core to the next level. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Week 5: Stretch, Strengthen, and Condition

Monday and Thursday

  • 1. Toe-touch Squats

  • 2. Seal Jumps

  • 3. Cross-overs

  • 4. X-Out Jumps

Tip: Don't jump for height with this exercise. You want to cover the floor as fast as possible.

  • 5. Skips in Place

Tip: Aim to stay in the air for as long as you can in a controlled manner.

  • 6. Double Backs

Tip: Swing your arms in an explosive motion in order to lift the body forward and backward as far as possible.

  • 7. Rotational Jump-Squats (180)

Tip: Swing your arms to lift hip upward as high and fast as possible.

  • 8. Single Legged Walk-outs (L)

  • 9. Single Legged Walk-outs (R)

  • 10. Plank-Wide Outs

Tip: Start off slow before jumping out as far as possible.

Check out the rest of the program here:

Week 1

WEEK 1, DAY 1

WEEK 1, DAY 2

Week 2

WEEK 2, DAY 1

WEEK 2, DAY 2

Week 3

WEEK 3, DAY 1

WEEK 3, DAY 2

Week 4

WEEK 4, DAY 1

WEEK 4, DAY 2

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Guy Smarts This man just became the world's oldest person to get a...bullet
3 Odd Enough 6 reasons why you might want to try a prostate massagebullet

Related Articles

Fitness How 61-year-old CEO Strauss Zelnick stays ​fit
Fitness Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight circuit
Guy Smarts Meet the pro wrestling tag team known as the “handicapped heroes”
Fitness Hate running? Try this intense 20-minute cardio workout
Girl Smarts ‘I gained 40 pounds after quitting bikini competitions’
Fitness How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury
Tech Meghan Markle's former trainer of 3 years says she likes circuit training and using mini bands — here's what her workouts look like
Opinion The women of triple threat (and a father's vision)
Fitness Brooks Koepka is one of the fittest guys in golf — Here's how he does it

Men's Health

I went to a 'shark tank' for sex tech entrepreneurs, and here's what I saw
Guy Smarts I went to a 'shark tank' for sex tech entrepreneurs, and here's what I saw
I went to a high-tech lab to perfect my golf swing. Here's what I learned
Guy Smarts I went to a high-tech lab to perfect my golf swing. Here's what I learned
How 'glee' star Kevin Mchale packed on muscle and transformed his body
Fitness How 'glee' star Kevin Mchale packed on muscle and transformed his body
What is ​Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth? He's no tony stark, but he's still rich as hell
Guy Smarts What is ​Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth? He's no tony stark, but he's still rich as hell