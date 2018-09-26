The stearns & foster mattress feels like it was made for your body

Pulse.ng logo
People rarely want to spend their time researching mattress options, let alone coughing up the cash for a high-end one.

When it comes to exciting ways to spend your money, mattresses rank well below a Parisian getaway and a few notches above, say, purchasing a blender.

But there's a lot that goes into building a mattress, which I learned after touring the Stearns & Foster facility. I saw the company perform a number of tests on its mattresses, including lighting them on fire (yes, it looked as cool as you'd imagine). All of these tests go toward building the best mattress on the planet - and they pay off. 

The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress is a middle-tier offering from the company and one of five collections. This model differentiates itself from the Estate mattress by including hand tufting, which is both pretty and makes the bed more durable, as well as an optional pillow-top support layer, which makes the mattress cushier. so it's not for those that want the firmest possible mattress.

First, I have to say that the pillow-top version is the thickest mattress I've ever seen. In fact, a handyman I hired to put up some shelves said this multiple times: "That's the biggest mattress I've ever seen." The thickness is due to the many layers of material used to make the mattress: the top foam layer is followed by a pillow top that's supportive enough to resist sagging over the years, and the pillow top lays on a gel foam layer that helps keep warm sleepers cool. Finally, there's what the company calls its IntelliCoil Advanced layer, which adapts to your body shape to maintain a consistent level of support.

So did all of those layers make a difference? Actually, yes. The Lux Estate really hugs my body, so I feel enveloped by the bed, but I never sink into it. I didn't know it was possible for a mattress to move with your body until I slept on this one. Plus, I'm both a back and side sleeper, and I found both of these positions comfortable on my new mattress. 

Although I sleep solo, I can't imagine a bedmate would feel me turning over: the movements are absorbed by the mattress, making them barely noticeable. And when I sit on the edge of the bed before making myself get up for the day, the mattress stays firm.

That said, at roughly $2,500 for a queen, this is definitely an investment better suited for people who want to buy a mattress once and use it for a solid 10 years. But if you're looking for a solid commitment, we don't think you'll have buyer's remorse with the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate Mattress.

Pros: Plush and soft while offering plenty of support.

Cons: Extra thick mattress could make it hard to find mattress covers and sheets. The mattresses are heavy and difficult to move.

Types of sleepers: People who run warm.

Best for: All-position sleepers

