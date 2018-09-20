Pulse.ng logo
The Rock and under armour just created the ultimate gym bag

Gearing up and dressing like him, however continues to get easier thanks to the actor's best-selling partnership with Under Armour, which has given fans everything from Rock-themed headphones to his signature shoes.

Training like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might be hard, as we've learned from his many weight room Instagram videos.

The latest Project Rock drop, the "All-Day Hustle Collection," gives the DJ-treatment to another workout essential: the gym bag. Johnson famously built his persona around the hours he spent working in the gym — so this bag is tailor-made to carry everything you need to attack your workouts (or just lug your stuff) just like him.

play (UNDER ARMOUR)

 

The '60' bag is equipped with various compartments, pockets and zippers for all your workout storage needs.

The heavy canvas material is durable and water-resistant, and its cylindrical shape and rubber grab handles make it easy to carry like a duffle or a backpack. An elastic, cinch-top storage compartment rounds up the versatile feel of the bag.

play (UNDER ARMOUR)

 

The Rock also has you covered if you're looking for a more traditional pack. The Pro Series Rock Backpack has multiple pockets and compartments for your gear, water bottles and shakers, and separate sleeves for both laptops and tablets. Don't worry about getting caught in the rain, either — the super tough waxed canvas material is resistant to water.

play (UNDER ARMOUR)

 

Both of the new products are available now, so you might want to snap them up ASAP in case the collection is as popular as The Rock's previous UA joints. You'll be toting your gear just like the man himself — but it's up to you to put in the work to live up to his standards in the gym.

