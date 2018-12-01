Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

The must-have: a luxury watch made from recycled ocean waste

The must-have: a luxury watch made from recycled ocean waste

Breitling and 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater collaborated together on a brand new watch –the Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44- that’s both environmentally friendly and covetable for timepiece enthusiasts.

  • Published:
play The must-have: a luxury watch made from recycled ocean waste (BREITLING SA )

Welcome to The Must-Have, a weekly feature that spotlights a single product handpicked and endorsed by Men's Health fashion director Ted Stafford.

Each Friday he'll lay down his wisdom and stamp of approval for the hottest item of the week. Whether it's the coolest pair of sneakers or the perfect wrist watch, his style picks are guaranteed to be the best of the best. Check out below to see him recommend the latest, must-have product for every guy's wardrobe.

Breitling and 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater collaborated together on a brand new watch –the Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44- that’s both environmentally friendly and covetable for timepiece enthusiasts.

Slater, the co-founder of Outerknown, a brand that creates stylish and sustainable casual men’s clothing, is a natural partner for Breitling, a brand that’s long been known for their exceptional Swiss watchmaking (along with the important cause of ocean conservancy).

play (BREITLING SA )

 

All of the good, eco-friendly initiatives going on as a result of this watch are met equally with an impressive amount of taste and watchmaking expertise in its design. The DLC-coated stainless steel case, bold blue luminescent dial and the dark blue ECONYL yarn “Outerknown” NATO strap all come together to totally crush it in function and style.

Speaking of the yarn, this marks Breitling's first time using it in its Nato strap, further realizing its mission of improving the environment through ethically-sourced products. The strap is made from a materi­al created from nylon waste, one source of which is fishing nets from oceans around the world. Not only, then, is this designed with the world's oceans' cleanliness in mind, but it conjures all the wonderful elements and feelings of the blue tides in its design and construction.

play (BREITLING SA )

 

The Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown is available now on Breitling.com.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Why am I not losing weight on keto?bullet
3 Sex & Relationships The 4 best-feeling condomsbullet

Related Articles

Strategy The Daily Beast CEO Heather Dietrick once had to tell 200 people that Gawker was going bankrupt, and she says that 'wartime' leadership style serves her just as well when everything is at peace
Strategy What it's really like to attend an Ivy League school
Strategy I visited a sit-down Pizza Hut in Dubai that's nothing like the US brand, and now I'm convinced it should return to the classic restaurants that made it famous
Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection
El Chapo's Narco spoils: A beach house, a zoo, a fleet of cash-filled jets
From superstar to suspect: Carlos Ghosn's crazy week
To warn or not to warn? Theater fans respond
Wizkid steals the show at Booth Fest concert in South Africa [Video]
Finance Forget shiny Rolexes and Louis Vuitton handbags — rich people are investing more in education and health, and it shows that discreet wealth is the new status symbol

Men's Health

Prep yourself for power with this full-body superhero move
6 anti-stress grooming tips for Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer
How to burn more calories on your morning commute
To sit or not to sit: can we finally stop using standing desks?
X
Advertisement