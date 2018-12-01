The must-have: a luxury watch made from recycled ocean waste

news

Welcome to The Must-Have, a weekly feature that spotlights a single product handpicked and endorsed by Men's Health fashion director Ted Stafford.

Each Friday he'll lay down his wisdom and stamp of approval for the hottest item of the week. Whether it's the coolest pair of sneakers or the perfect wrist watch, his style picks are guaranteed to be the best of the best. Check out below to see him recommend the latest, must-have product for every guy's wardrobe.

Breitling and 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater collaborated together on a brand new watch –the Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44- that’s both environmentally friendly and covetable for timepiece enthusiasts.

Slater, the co-founder of Outerknown, a brand that creates stylish and sustainable casual men’s clothing, is a natural partner for Breitling, a brand that’s long been known for their exceptional Swiss watchmaking (along with the important cause of ocean conservancy).

All of the good, eco-friendly initiatives going on as a result of this watch are met equally with an impressive amount of taste and watchmaking expertise in its design. The DLC-coated stainless steel case, bold blue luminescent dial and the dark blue ECONYL yarn “Outerknown” NATO strap all come together to totally crush it in function and style.

Speaking of the yarn, this marks Breitling's first time using it in its Nato strap, further realizing its mission of improving the environment through ethically-sourced products. The strap is made from a materi­al created from nylon waste, one source of which is fishing nets from oceans around the world. Not only, then, is this designed with the world's oceans' cleanliness in mind, but it conjures all the wonderful elements and feelings of the blue tides in its design and construction.

The Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown is available now on Breitling.com.