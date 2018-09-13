The 4 biggest announcements from Apple's iPhone event

news

September is here - which means it's Apple season. Every year, the world's most valuable company uses the start of fall to unveil its latest and greatest products to the public.

It's the first place anyone outside Apple gets to see the iPhones and Apple Watches that proliferate our daily lives, making the show a must-see event.

We had a chance to check out all the announcements in person at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's sprawling Cupertino, California HQ. Here are the four biggest announcements from the event.

Taking iPhones to the Max

The main focus of the yearly event the iPhone. Apple didn't disappoint, unveiling the brand new iPhone XS and XS Max. The XS is a straightforward update of last year's iPhone X, with a 5.8" OLED display. The XS Max has the largest screen of any iPhone yet, boasting a massive 6.5" OLED display. Both phones will feature:

3 colors: Gold, Silver, and Space Grey

64 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB storage options

IP68 waterproofing allows for up to 2 meters of submersion for 30 minutes

Improved stereo sound

Faster Face ID to unlock the phone

Super-powered A12 Bionic chip, which the company claims is the most advanced chip the tech industry has ever seen

Up to 512 GB of storage

30 percent faster app launching

Siri shortcuts to hack your productivity

Back Cameras: Dual 12 MP wide camera, 12 MP telephoto cam, and a newly improved flash

Front Camera - 7MP, with improved depth sensors for selfies

A new photo editing feature allows you to adjust the depth of field, a first for smartphones

Improved 4K video camera

Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), so you can have 2 phone numbers, different plans on one phone, or just traveling with a data plan

Apple says the XS will have a battery that can last 30 minutes longer than last year's X, while the XS Max boasts the biggest iPhone battery every, clocking in at an hour and a half longer than the X.

The new iPhones aren't cheap. The XS and XS Max will start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Both iPhones will be available for pre-order on September 15 and will launch on September 21.

A Little More iPhone

Apple also showed off the new iPhone XR, a slightly scaled-down handset that aims to give thriftier people a new smartphone option. The XR has the same design as the XS and XS Max in a smaller package and less deluxe materials. Most notably, the 6.1" screen is different; the XR uses LCD - the material Apple used for every iPhone up until the X - which is less bright than the OLED displays of the X, XS, and XS Max. The XR features:

Six color options: white, black, blue, coral, yellow, red

64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options

IP67 waterproofing

6.1" Liquid Retina LCD display, which is bigger than iPhone 8 Plus

Single lens rear 12MP camera, which still features portrait mode

Same TrueDepth front facing camera as the XS and XS Max

Battery life will last an hour and a half more than the 8 Plus

The XR will be available starting at $749 for pre-order on October 19. The phone launches on October 26.

iOS 12, the latest software for all iOS devices, will launch September 17.

Apple Watch Gets a New Design

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is redesigned from last year's version, which introduced cellular service to the device for the first time. Now, the focus is on the sleek new look and advanced health tech features.

The Series 4 has:

A new edge-to-edge screen with rounded corners

30 percent larger screen area than the previous iteration

40mm and 44mm cases (up from 38mm and 42mm sizes)

Available in Silver, Gold and Space Grey aluminum finish, or Gold, Silver, and Space Black Stainless Steel finish

18 hour all day battery life, with outdoor workout time for 6 hours

Digital crown with haptic feedback and slim red ring

50 percent louder speaker

New S4 chip that's up to two times faster than the Series 3

New types of workout tracking and better run tracking

New accelerometer and gyroscope package is up to 8 times faster

Automatic fall detection, which delivers an alert to initiate an emergency call. If you're immobile for more than a minute, the Watch uses the SOS feature to call for you.

Wear Your Heart Health on Your Wrist

The real story with the Apple Watch Series 4 is what the device's sensors can tell you about your heart health.

The newly improved optical heart rate sensor has three new features: notifications for low heart rate, a stream of your heart rhythm, and the ability to detect AFib, a leading cause of strokes and other serious heart conditions.

Most importantly, the Watch has a brand new Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, which are typically used to help diagnose heart diseases in a clinical setting. It's the first over the counter ECG product on the market - just put your finger on the digital crown and 30 seconds later, you have an ECG reading. This could make the Apple Watch invaluable for patients and their doctors, a point that was underscored with President of the American Heart Association Ivor Benjamin, MD showed up onstage to support of the new tech. The sensor has already been cleared by the FDA, with the capability launching to US customers "later this year."

Some things with the Watch won't change, however. All Apple Watch bands will still fit the Series 4. Watch OS5, which will be available on older devices as well, launches September 17.

The new GPS-enabled Series 4 for will cost $399, with Cellular versions starting at $499. Series 4 will be available for pre-order on September 14 and launches on September 21.