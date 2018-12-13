Pulse.ng logo
Southwestern bean and pepper salad

Avocado prices can vary dramatically depending on their availability. And while avocado in your salad can really add flavor and satiety, for an equally delicious salad you could add a cup of cooked and chopped sweet potatoes with 1 to 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds.

  Published:
play EXCERPTED FROM THE COMPLETE DASH DIET FOR BEGINNERS: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO LOSE WEIGHT AND LIVE HEALTHY, PUBLISHED BY ROCKRIDGE PRESS. COPYRIGHT © 2017 BY JENNIFER KOSLO. (Mens health)

INGREDIENTS

1 15-ounce can of pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 bell peppers, cored and chopped

1 c. corn kernels, either fresh or frozen and thawed

salt to taste

ground pepper to taste

2 limes, juiced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 avocado, chopped

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large bowl, combine beans, peppers, corn, salt, and pepper. 

  2. Squeeze fresh lime juice to taste and stir in olive oil. 

  3. Let the mixture stand in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  4. Add avocado just before serving.

Nutrition information:

Total Calories: 245; total fat: 11g; saturated fat: 2g; total carbohydrate: 32g; fiber: 10g; protein: 8g

