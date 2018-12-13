Southwestern bean and pepper salad

news

INGREDIENTS

1 15-ounce can of pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 bell peppers, cored and chopped

1 c. corn kernels, either fresh or frozen and thawed

salt to taste

ground pepper to taste

2 limes, juiced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 avocado, chopped

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, combine beans, peppers, corn, salt, and pepper. Squeeze fresh lime juice to taste and stir in olive oil. Let the mixture stand in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Add avocado just before serving.

Avocado prices can vary dramatically depending on their availability. And while avocado in your salad can really add flavor and satiety, for an equally delicious salad you could add a cup of cooked and chopped sweet potatoes with 1 to 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds.

Nutrition information:

Total Calories: 245; total fat: 11g; saturated fat: 2g; total carbohydrate: 32g; fiber: 10g; protein: 8g