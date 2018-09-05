Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Single women on Tinder are really into guys with this random job

Relationship Talk Single women on Tinder are really into guys with this random job

In fact, you may be surprised by the jobs people find most attractive - at least on Tinder. The popular dating app released a list of its most right-swiped jobs of 2018, and physicians didn't even make the top 15. Sucks to suck, McDreamy.

  • Published:
Single women on Tinder are really into guys with this random job play

Single women on Tinder are really into guys with this random job

(GETTY IMAGESNITO100)

Despite what Bravo's reality shows would have us believe, not every single person is desperate to marry a doctor.

In fact, you may be surprised by the jobs people find most attractive - at least on Tinder. The popular dating app released a list of its most right-swiped jobs of 2018, and physicians didn't even make the top 15. Sucks to suck, McDreamy.

So which job earned male Tinder users the most right swipes? That would be interior designer, randomly. Hey, furniture is expensive: Maybe people want a boyfriend who can hook them up with a Pottery Barn coupon code.

Here's the full list of Tinder's most right-swiped jobs of the year. (According to a release, "the list was compiled based on the occupations of U.S.-based user profiles that have received the highest ratio of right swipes in 2018.")

Men

  1. Interior Designer

  2. Pilot

  3. Physician’s Assistant

  4. Lawyer

  5. PR / Communications

  6. Producer

  7. Visual Designer

  8. Model

  9. College / Graduate Student

  10. Engineer

  11. Veterinarian

  12. Teacher

  13. Chiropractor

  14. Firefighter / Paramedic

  15. Founder / Entrepreneur

Women

  1. Registered Nurse

  2. Dentist

  3. Photographer

  4. College / Graduate Student

  5. Pharmacist

  6. Teacher

  7. Flight Attendant

  8. Founder / Entrepreneur

  9. Personal Trainer

  10. Waitress / Bartender

  11. Physical Therapist

  12. Journalist

  13. Makeup Artist

  14. Lawyer

  15. Marketing Manager

What should you do if your job isn't on the list? Don't worry, you don't need to change careers to score a date. There are plenty of other ways to improve your Tinder game - like ditching these terrible opening lines once and for all.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
3 Guy Smarts How to torch belly fat with just 2 exercisesbullet

Related Articles

Tech The most attractive jobs in America for men and women, according to Tinder swipes
Finance The majority owner of Tinder and Match is the 'unsung hero of the internet' (IAC, MTCH)
Finance The majority owner of Tinder and Match is the 'unsung hero of the internet' (IAC, MTCH)
Guy Smarts The 7 best pick-up lines, courtesy of the women of Reddit
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech Tinder's cofounder says he had 'no choice' but to sell his stock in the dating app maker a month before he left the company (IAC, MTCH)
Lifestyle Headshots, 'therapy,' and a 70% success rate: Here's exactly what you'll get for a $15,000 membership to a luxury matchmaking service
Tech 40 totally amazing technological advancements that we don't even notice anymore

Men's Health

4 workout tips from Pittsburgh steelers all-pro Antonio Brown
Fitness 4 workout tips from Pittsburgh steelers all-pro Antonio Brown
Do you really need a new knee?
Odd Enough Do you really need a new knee?
I got a nutrition coach to see if I could lose 20 pounds. Here's what happened
Guy Smarts I got a nutrition coach to see if I could lose 20 pounds. Here's what happened
This blackhead-popping video will make your day
Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your day