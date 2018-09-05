In fact, you may be surprised by the jobs people find most attractive - at least on Tinder. The popular dating app released a list of its most right-swiped jobs of 2018, and physicians didn't even make the top 15. Sucks to suck, McDreamy.
So which job earned male Tinder users the most right swipes? That would be interior designer, randomly. Hey, furniture is expensive: Maybe people want a boyfriend who can hook them up with a Pottery Barn coupon code.
Here's the full list of Tinder's most right-swiped jobs of the year. (According to a release, "the list was compiled based on the occupations of U.S.-based user profiles that have received the highest ratio of right swipes in 2018.")
Interior Designer
Pilot
Physician’s Assistant
Lawyer
PR / Communications
Producer
Visual Designer
Model
College / Graduate Student
Engineer
Veterinarian
Teacher
Chiropractor
Firefighter / Paramedic
Founder / Entrepreneur
Registered Nurse
Dentist
Photographer
College / Graduate Student
Pharmacist
Teacher
Flight Attendant
Founder / Entrepreneur
Personal Trainer
Waitress / Bartender
Physical Therapist
Journalist
Makeup Artist
Lawyer
Marketing Manager
What should you do if your job isn't on the list? Don't worry, you don't need to change careers to score a date.