Despite what Bravo's reality shows would have us believe, not every single person is desperate to marry a doctor.

In fact, you may be surprised by the jobs people find most attractive - at least on Tinder. The popular dating app released a list of its most right-swiped jobs of 2018, and physicians didn't even make the top 15. Sucks to suck, McDreamy.

So which job earned male Tinder users the most right swipes? That would be interior designer, randomly. Hey, furniture is expensive: Maybe people want a boyfriend who can hook them up with a Pottery Barn coupon code.

Here's the full list of Tinder's most right-swiped jobs of the year. (According to a release, "the list was compiled based on the occupations of U.S.-based user profiles that have received the highest ratio of right swipes in 2018.")

Men

Interior Designer Pilot Physician’s Assistant Lawyer PR / Communications Producer Visual Designer Model College / Graduate Student Engineer Veterinarian Teacher Chiropractor Firefighter / Paramedic Founder / Entrepreneur

Women

Registered Nurse Dentist Photographer College / Graduate Student Pharmacist Teacher Flight Attendant Founder / Entrepreneur Personal Trainer Waitress / Bartender Physical Therapist Journalist Makeup Artist Lawyer Marketing Manager

What should you do if your job isn't on the list? Don't worry, you don't need to change careers to score a date. There are plenty of other ways to improve your Tinder game - like ditching these terrible opening lines once and for all.