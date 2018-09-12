Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight circuit

Fitness Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight circuit

The bodyweight-based staple is a key foundation of the workouts celebrity trainer Jay Cardiello designs for clients 50 Cent and Kevin Love.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight circuit play

Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight circuit

(Men's Health)

A strong core is the key to a strong body - and there are few moves better for strengthening your abs into a rock-solid midsection than the plank.

The bodyweight-based staple is a key foundation of the workouts celebrity trainer Jay Cardiello designs for clients 50 Cent and Kevin Love.

The no-frills circuit isn't complicated, but you'll have to put the work in to get results. You don't need much time or any equipment for this ab sculpting circuit - just a mat, room to stretch out, and 20 minutes.

Over the course of the eight-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape. Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 5 is designed to push your cardio and core to the next level. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Week 5: Get Mobile, Get Strong

Tuesday and Friday

  • 1. Plank

Tip: Contract your abs as hard as possible. 

  • 2. Plank Alternating Leg Swings

Tip: Coordinate your breathing with the leg swings. Exhale as the leg swings outward, then inhale as it comes in toward body.

  • 3. Plank Alternating Knee to Side

Tip: Make this move more advanced by performing this exercise in a full-plank position.

  • 4. Plank Money in Pockets

Tip: Don't rest or slam your hip down toward floor. The body will likely over rotate and possibly cause you to lose control of the move.

  • 5. Plank Full-Hand to Knee Holds (L)

  • 6. Plank Full-Hand to Knee Holds (R)

  • 7. Plank Full Alternating Leg Swings

Tip: Aim to keep the elbows locked at all times throughout the move.

  • 8. Bracers

Tip: Drive your lower back into the floor, while having your stomach contracted upward toward the ceiling.

  • 9. Single Legged Bracers (L)

Tip: Keep the chin parallel to your left thigh.

  • 10. Single Legged Bracers (R)

Check out the rest of the program here:

Week 1

WEEK 1, DAY 1

WEEK 1, DAY 2

Week 2

WEEK 2, DAY 1

WEEK 2, DAY 2

Week 3

WEEK 3, DAY 1

WEEK 3, DAY 2

Week 4

WEEK 4, DAY 1

WEEK 4, DAY 2

Week 5

WEEK 5, DAY 1

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Guy Smarts The Rock worked out with Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall,...bullet
3 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet

Related Articles

Finance The 2019 Volvo XC40 hits a sweet spot in the compact luxury SUV segment — and it's already bringing a new generation of customers to the Swedish automaker
Patricia Bright Youtuber's plastic surgery confession fuels body image debate
Fitness Superhero fit workout move of the day: Plank row
Girl Smarts Stop Everything: Kim Kardashian's trainer just shared her exact butt workout
Rihanna Check out the ultimate Vogue beauty tutorial from the superstar herself
Tech I tried the 2-week fitness program Kelly Ripa and Chrissy Teigen swear by — and my stomach has never been more toned
Finance Fender is filling the biggest gap in its product lineup with a new range of effects pedals
Fitness This is the best exercise for sculpting sexy shoulders
Fitness 7 kettlebell moves that will transform your abs

Men's Health

This neck pimple packs a big pop
Guy Smarts This neck pimple packs a big pop
Major Key Alert: Dj Khaled's net worth is very, very high
Guy Smarts Major Key Alert: Dj Khaled's net worth is very, very high
Stop orbiting your exes on social media
Guy Smarts Stop orbiting your exes on social media
How 61-year-old CEO Strauss Zelnick stays ​fit
Fitness How 61-year-old CEO Strauss Zelnick stays ​fit