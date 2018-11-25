Pete Davidson and Dan Crenshaw showed us how to squash a beef

news

We all say stupid things sometimes, but as a comedian on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson does it in front of a few million more people than most of us.

Recently, Davidson and SNL’s Weekend Update made the wrong-headed decision to mock a wounded veteran, Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, for his appearance.

After Davidson said on the show that Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch, “lost his eye in war, or whatever,” people on the left and right were understandably pissed off.

But give credit when it's earned. Davidson knew the right away to make amends, and his apology on this past weekend’s SNL was a master class in how to handle these things. He made the predictable (and very funny) self-deprecating jokes. “In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week," he said on the latest Weekend Update, and added, “Can you imagine being my mom? That must suck… It can’t be easy when everyone’s mad at your son and roommate.”

Then he gave the floor to Crenshaw, now a congressman-elect, during what also happened to be Veterans Day weekend. The veteran, who lost his eye in a third combat tour in Afghanistan, held his own surprisingly well against the comedy pros. He got in his own jabs at Davidson: “This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” he joked. His phone went off, and of course his ringtone was a son by Davidson's ex-fiancé, Ariana Grande. He asked Davidson, “Do you know her?”

That wasn’t quite enough, so Crenshaw also said Davidson “looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm" (warmer) and compared the comedian’s current appearance to Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3 (hot!).

The jokes were put aside for a Veterans Day weekend-appropriate message from Crenshaw that crossed political lines, and even gave tribute to the heroism of Davidson’s late father:

"There’s a lot of lessons to learn here. Not just that the left and right can still agree on some things. But also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other. This is Veterans Day weekend. Which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say, 'Thanks for your service.' But I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran, 'Never forget.' When you say 'never forget' to a veteran, you are implying that, as an American, you are in it with them - not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present. And never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father. So I’ll just say, Pete, never forget."

It was a powerful sentiment that the two men sitting at the Weekend Update desk clearly shared. When Davidson leaned in to talk to Crenshaw and could be heard saying, “You’re a good man,” he clearly meant it. Davidson didn't make his mea culpa all about him, he didn't half-ass it, he actually talked to the person he wronged, and most importantly, he was sincere.

That is how apologize, end a beef, and form a bond all at once.