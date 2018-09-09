Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Nike customers destroy shoes after Colin Kaepernick ad emerges

Odd Enough Nike customers destroy shoes after Colin Kaepernick ad emerges

The backlash against Kaepernick, who sparked controversy when he kneeled during the national anthem in 2016, started instantly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nike customers destroy shoes after Colin Kaepernick ad emerges play

Nike customers destroy shoes after Colin Kaepernick ad emerges

(GETTY IMAGESMICHAEL ZAGARIS)

On Monday, Nike announced that former San Francisco 49er's quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the new face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

 

The backlash against Kaepernick, who sparked controversy when he kneeled during the national anthem in 2016, started instantly.

On Twitter, haters voiced their disapproval with hashtags like #BoycottNike and #JustBurnIt. There were photos and videos of people holding flames to their Nike sneakers and cutting the signature swooshes off their Nike socks. Fox News host Tucker Carlson went so far as to call Kapernick's ad "an attack on the country."

 

One particularly foolish man decided to burn his shoes while they were still on his feet.

His boycott apparently netted him one trip to the hospital:

By Tuesday morning, Nike shares had dropped by nearly 4 percent, according to Bloomberg.

But not everyone was triggered by the bold new ad. Plenty current and former NFL players voiced their support, including Kenny Stills, Shawne Merriman, and Kelvin Beachum.

 

 

Even Tom Brady, noted owner of a red "Make America Great Again" cap, "liked"Kaepernick's post on Instagram.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts Exactly how rich is Will Smith? Here's what we know about...bullet
3 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet

Related Articles

Politics Roger Stone asks for donations to his legal defense fund and seeks to expand legal team as Mueller closes in on him
Entertainment What's smoother than a Federer backhand? His $300 million uniqlo deal
Strategy Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad isn't the first time the brand's commercials have made a social statement. See some of the most memorable campaigns in its history. (NKE)
Strategy Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad has become a meme — and it's great news for the brand (NKE)
Football Golden boy: Kane to face Spain in eye-catching boots
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Sports A new poll suggests that Nike's reputation is taking a beating over its Colin Kaepernick ad (NKE)
Sports Nike's controversial bet on Kaepernick has millennial investors piling into the stock (NKE)
Finance Nike's controversial bet on Kaepernick has millennial investors piling into the stock (NKE)

Men's Health

The Rock worked out with Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, and the video is hilarious
Guy Smarts The Rock worked out with Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, and the video is hilarious
Brie Larson and Alison Brie are all about the partner workout
Fitness Brie Larson and Alison Brie are all about the partner workout
This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes
Fitness This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes
​What is folic acid, and should you be taking it?
Guy Smarts ​What is folic acid, and should you be taking it?