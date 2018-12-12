Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

New dad? Those sleepless nights could be making you fat

New dad? Those sleepless nights could be making you fat

I have two kids. One’s nine. The other is seven. Though they both sleep through the night now (for the most part), I still remember the year it took for the oldest to start sleeping well.

  • Published:
play New dad? Those sleepless nights could be making you fat (GETTY IMAGES)

Being a dad is awesome in so many ways. But it’s not awesome when it comes to sleep.

I have two kids. One’s nine. The other is seven. Though they both sleep through the night now (for the most part), I still remember the year it took for the oldest to start sleeping well.

I remember, because even as a dietitian, I put on weight. Our oldest was up in the middle of the night and when it was my turn to give her a bottle, I was right there with her, mindlessly nibbling.

“I always ask patients whether they are getting restful sleep,” says John Whyte, MD, Chief Medical Officer of WebMD. “Either too little or even too much can often be signs of serious conditions such as depression, thyroid disease, or even multiple sclerosis.”

Conditions, of course, that can affect how you feel long-term, but what about how sleep directly influences you as Dad right now?

Here’s the scary reality: You have a five percent higher chance of suffering from obesity if you are sleep deprived-which is classified as anything less than six hours of sleep a night.

Why? Well, research says that you’ll eat about 300 more calories the day after a bad night’s sleep-and those calories tend to come more from sugar- and fat-based foods.

You see, when you’re fatigued, the hunger hormone ghrelin increases in your body, which may make you more likely to nibble all those extra leftovers on your kids’ plate. And then there’s the way your body processes those extra calories…

“How we sleep can influence what we eat, and vice versa. Sleep deprivation impairs our bodies’ ability to metabolize carbohydrates,” says Brandon Marcello, PhD. “This impairment causes us to crave carbohydrates, but more specifically junk food. Furthermore low-quality, insufficient sleep over long periods alters hormone levels shifting us in a state favoring fat storage.”

The very thing we need so much more of is the very thing we’re negotiating away like some sort of bravado, tough guy “sleep is for babies” mentality.

So how can you improve your sleep as a father?

Cut the caffeine.

Not completely, but by noon. Caffeine hangs out in your body for up to 8 hours and has an additive effect, so even though you may not go to sleep at 8:00 p.m., if you keep slamming energy drinks and coffee all day long, all that caffeine keeps your brain awake, even if you’re physically asleep.

Stop working.

Again, not completely, but when you’re overworked, it’s hard to rest easy. Give yourself some recovery: have a conversation, read a book, or journal.

Power down.

That’s the T.V., the smartphone, the iPad-everything with a screen. One hour before bed is good. Two hours before bed is better. The light emitted from your devices tricks your brain into being more alert and doesn’t allow it to get into the deep stages of sleep necessary for true recovery.

Go slow powering up.

Wait at least 30 minutes before turning on technology in the morning. Your ritual upon rising is just as important as your bedtime ritual. Don’t let the blue light hit your eyes before your feet hit the floor.

All of these tricks can be a challenge, but also could be the difference maker between fighting dad bod and also just generally being productive at home and work.

Sweet dreams, schnookems.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 For Men Do penis enlargement products ever work?​ Here's the long and...bullet
3 8 pressing questions about erectile dysfunction, answered by a...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle The most baffling optical illusions of the year
Instagram boosts women startups with Inspire Action training
See photo from Femi Kuti's son, Made's college graduation
'Clueless: The Musical': When charm is swapped for sparkle
Lifestyle 21 celebrities that look almost unrecognizable after dyeing their hair platinum blonde
Tech 8 of the most envy-inducing tiny homes of the year — including a house that can be printed for less than $4,000
Lifestyle People in a small Pennsylvanian city are using a Christmas tree to fill a persistent pothole
Lifestyle Kate Middleton wore a $645 festive green polka dress for a royal engagement
"I was ready to drop out of school for music" - TCH

Men's Health

Talking about your exes on a date is actually a good idea
Training for Captain Marvel taught Brie Larson to love working out
How much protein is in chicken? Here's the nutritional information you need to know
4 common relationship problems — and how to solve them
X
Advertisement