Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Kevin Hart's net worth? He is one of the world's richest comedians

Guy Smarts What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians

The 39-year-old comedian has rocketed to fame with movies like Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and 2018's soon-to-be-released Night School, but it wasn't always that way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians play

What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians

(GETTY IMAGESCHRISTOPHER POLK)

Kevin Hart may be a funny guy, but his bank account is no joke.

The 39-year-old comedian has rocketed to fame with movies like Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and 2018's soon-to-be-released Night School, but it wasn't always that way.

Long before appearing on the big screen next to pal Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hart was trying to make a name for himself as a stand-up comedian - and his first few acts didn't go over so well.

"They didn’t boo me. They protested me," Hart said in a video for Oprah's Masterclass seriesabout an early gig at a crab festival in New York. "I would have rather you boo me off the stage, but they act like I was stopping a good time... Like, you can’t eat and watch? Y’all can’t do them both at the same time?"

Thankfully, Hart's career went up from there - and so did his earnings. Here's everything we know about Kevin Hart's net worth.

play (GETTY IMAGESJEFF SPICER)

 

Kevin Hart made around $30,000 apiece for his early 2000s film roles.

In the early 2000s, Hart had yet to make a major name for himself. Instead, he took on bit parts in films like Paper SoldiersDeath of a Dynasty, and Scary Movie 3. For each of those roles, Hart only made an estimate d $30,000, according to Money Nation.

Kevin Hart earns around $1 million per comedy performance.

According to Forbes, Hart makes a serious amount of cash for his comedy tours, pulling in about $1 million per performance. During his 2015-2016 "What Now?" tour, Hart made an estimated $70 million alone.

Kevin Hart earned $87.5 million in 2016.

The "What Now?" tour was responsible for the majority of Hart's astronomical 2016 earnings, but according to Forbes, the comedian pulled in an additional $17.5 million for his commercial work for Hyundai, Foot Locker, and H&M, as well as his roles in Secret Life of Pets and Central Intelligence.

Hart's 2016 earnings made him the highest-paid comedian of the year.

 

Kevin Hart earned $32.5 million in 2017.

He was the sixth highest-paid comedian that year, with Jerry Seinfeld reclaiming the number-one spot.

Kevin Hart earned $57 million in 2018.

Hart raked in the big bucks with another comedy tour. "Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour" sold over a million tickets and made the comedian $30 million richer, according to Forbes. In 2018, Hart ranked 39th on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid entertainers.

Kevin Hart's net worth is around $120 million.

Thanks to his film roles, touring, endorsements, and investments, Hart's net worth is hovering around $120 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. With films like Night Schooland the highly-anticipated Jumanji sequel in the works, odds are Hart will keep laughing all the way to the bank.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your daybullet
3 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet

Related Articles

Tech 38 movies you shouldn't miss this fall, including 'Venom' and 'Creed 2'
Football Guardiola won't hunt for keeper after Bravo blow
Football Aguero bags treble as rampant City hit Huddersfield for six
Football World Cup fatigue could have caused De Bruyne injury, says Guardiola
Football Disappointed Pochettino vows to repay Spurs fans' patience with wins
Kevin Hart American comedian, wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Football Guardiola says Man City will only make a move for 'special talent'
Tiffany Haddish Comedienne is Glamour magazine's latest cover star
Priyanka Chopra Actress is engaged to singer Nick Jonas after 2 months of dating

Men's Health

How exactly to apply cologne without going overboard
Guy Smarts How exactly to apply cologne without going overboard
5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit
Fitness 5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit
Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet
Odd Enough Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet
​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next
Guy Smarts ​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next