What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians

Kevin Hart may be a funny guy, but his bank account is no joke.

The 39-year-old comedian has rocketed to fame with movies like Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and 2018's soon-to-be-released Night School, but it wasn't always that way.

Long before appearing on the big screen next to pal Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hart was trying to make a name for himself as a stand-up comedian - and his first few acts didn't go over so well.

"They didn’t boo me. They protested me," Hart said in a video for Oprah's Masterclass seriesabout an early gig at a crab festival in New York. "I would have rather you boo me off the stage, but they act like I was stopping a good time... Like, you can’t eat and watch? Y’all can’t do them both at the same time?"

Thankfully, Hart's career went up from there - and so did his earnings. Here's everything we know about Kevin Hart's net worth.

Kevin Hart made around $30,000 apiece for his early 2000s film roles.

In the early 2000s, Hart had yet to make a major name for himself. Instead, he took on bit parts in films like Paper Soldiers, Death of a Dynasty, and Scary Movie 3. For each of those roles, Hart only made an estimate d $30,000, according to Money Nation.

Kevin Hart earns around $1 million per comedy performance.

According to Forbes, Hart makes a serious amount of cash for his comedy tours, pulling in about $1 million per performance. During his 2015-2016 "What Now?" tour, Hart made an estimated $70 million alone.

Kevin Hart earned $87.5 million in 2016.

The "What Now?" tour was responsible for the majority of Hart's astronomical 2016 earnings, but according to Forbes, the comedian pulled in an additional $17.5 million for his commercial work for Hyundai, Foot Locker, and H&M, as well as his roles in Secret Life of Pets and Central Intelligence.

Hart's 2016 earnings made him the highest-paid comedian of the year.

Kevin Hart earned $32.5 million in 2017.

He was the sixth highest-paid comedian that year, with Jerry Seinfeld reclaiming the number-one spot.

Kevin Hart earned $57 million in 2018.

Hart raked in the big bucks with another comedy tour. "Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour" sold over a million tickets and made the comedian $30 million richer, according to Forbes. In 2018, Hart ranked 39th on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid entertainers.

Kevin Hart's net worth is around $120 million.

Thanks to his film roles, touring, endorsements, and investments, Hart's net worth is hovering around $120 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. With films like Night Schooland the highly-anticipated Jumanji sequel in the works, odds are Hart will keep laughing all the way to the bank.