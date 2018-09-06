news

Rising tennis player Karen Khachanov may have lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the U.S. Open, but he definitely gained a whole lot of attention.

Many viewers who tuned in to watch the match noticed that the 22-year-old Russian athlete bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Liam Hemsworth. At first glance, those unfamiliar with Khachanov may have initially thought it really was the Australian actor who took to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium that evening.

While Hemsworth hasn't weighed in yet on all the chatter surrounding his doppelgänger, Khachanov poked fun at the comparison on his Instagram stories. He joked that he is indeed the fourth Hemsworth brother, when asked about it by a fan.

This year's U.S. Open wasn't the first time Khachanov has been compared to Hemsworth. Tennis fans have been noticing the resemblance for the past several months, and there are tweets to prove it.

The up-and-coming tennis star is enjoying his best season to date, and his current career-high ranking of 26 is set to go even higher. With his name now garnering more attention, it's only a matter of time before he joins tennis' elite circle.