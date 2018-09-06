Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Karen Khachanov looks like Liam Hemsworth, and people are freaking out

Guy Smarts Tennis player Karen Khachanov looks exactly like Liam Hemsworth, and people are freaking out

Many viewers who tuned in to watch the match noticed that the 22-year-old Russian athlete bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Liam Hemsworth.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tennis player Karen Khachanov looks exactly like Liam Hemsworth, and people are freaking out play

Tennis player Karen Khachanov looks exactly like Liam Hemsworth, and people are freaking out

(GETTY IMAGES)

Rising tennis player Karen Khachanov may have lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the U.S. Open, but he definitely gained a whole lot of attention.

Many viewers who tuned in to watch the match noticed that the 22-year-old Russian athlete bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Liam Hemsworth. At first glance, those unfamiliar with Khachanov may have initially thought it really was the Australian actor who took to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium that evening.

While Hemsworth hasn't weighed in yet on all the chatter surrounding his doppelgänger, Khachanov poked fun at the comparison on his Instagram stories. He joked that he is indeed the fourth Hemsworth brother, when asked about it by a fan.

Tennis player Karen Khachanov looks exactly like Liam Hemsworth, and people are freaking out play

Tennis player Karen Khachanov looks exactly like Liam Hemsworth, and people are freaking out

(GETTY IMAGES)

 

This year's U.S. Open wasn't the first time Khachanov has been compared to Hemsworth. Tennis fans have been noticing the resemblance for the past several months, and there are tweets to prove it.

The up-and-coming tennis star is enjoying his best season to date, and his current career-high ranking of 26 is set to go even higher. With his name now garnering more attention, it's only a matter of time before he joins tennis' elite circle.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
3 Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your daybullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Novak Djokovic reunites with an old coach and rediscovers his game
ATP World Tour Finals Competition deliver promised drama
Denis Shapovalov Rising star fights back to progress in Basel
Rafael Nadal Player primed for 'huge' Isner test at China Open tennis
China Open Nadal barrels into quarters
Rafael Nadal 'Very happy' World number one survives Beijing scare
US Open Nadal, Pliskova top seeds for competition
Simona Halep Second-ranked advances in quest to win title, take No. 1 spot
Roger Federer Tennis star withdraws from Cincinnati, Nadal to become tennis No. 1

Men's Health

JJ Watt's injury could've broken him. Instead, it made him stronger
Guy Smarts JJ Watt's injury could've broken him. Instead, it made him stronger
How to speed up muscle recovery, from the NFL's Devonta Freeman
Fitness How to speed up muscle recovery, from the NFL's Devonta Freeman
This 12-pack of meal prep containers is only $10
Guy Smarts This 12-pack of meal prep containers is only $10
Meet the pro wrestling tag team known as the “handicapped heroes”
Guy Smarts Meet the pro wrestling tag team known as the “handicapped heroes”