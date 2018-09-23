Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?

Odd Enough Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?

But a recent video making the rounds on Twitter has social media questioning just how far is too far when it comes to where it's appropriate to give your beard a fresh trim.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation? play

Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?

(HAVESEEN/GETTY IMAGES)

It's important to look and feel your best. For some people, that means the right outfit or their favorite pair of shoes. For others, a well-kept beard, thanks to the right razor, is the key to feeling dapper.

But a recent video making the rounds on Twitter has social media questioning just how far is too far when it comes to where it's appropriate to give your beard a fresh trim. Turns out feeling your best isn't always a pressing matter.

The viral video shows an older man shaving his face with a razor and shaving cream – on a public train. Pete Bentivegna, the user who posted the footage, wrote that it was taken on "NJ transit." The man makes sure to simply wipe off the cream and isn't being picky about the shape of his beard or leaving behind any gunk.

In another video, Bentivegna shows the same man chugging beers and yelling about trips to Atlantic City, which might explain why he wasn't too worried about a bumpy ride.

 

Video credit: @SubwayCreatures via CollabDRM

The video left Twitter users arguing whether or not the behavior was ultimately acceptable, though most of them leaned towards no. Some said it was similar to applying makeup on the train, while others reasoned that makeup doesn't leave behind residue or stray hairs.

 

So, is this something you'd do on the train, a bus, or an airplane? Where shouldn't you shave?

Feeling your best is important, but it might not be that important. Save the shaving for the nearest sink.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worthbullet
2 Sex & Relationships 9 ways to give your partner multiple orgasmsbullet
3 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet

Related Articles

Tech The new Apple Watch reviews are in — and the steep price tag is raising as many eyebrows as the features (AAPL)
Finance I flew 14 hours on one of the best airlines in the world that you've probably never heard of — and even its worst seat put other long-haul flights to shame
Opinion Where a sore throat becomes a slow death sentence
Yoruba Demon 94 minutes with a Nigerian playboy
Covenant University 5 times institution has trended on Twitter for controversial reasons
World Ahead of the primary, Cuomo administration offered sweeteners to get new bridge open
Strategy Science says people decide these 11 things within seconds of meeting you
Lagos Culture The various uses of 'bros' and 'egbon' in Nigeria
World Air pollution is shortening your life; here's how much
Entertainment Turning pro, but still unflappable

Men's Health

How many calories do you burn while you sleep?
Guy Smarts How many calories do you burn while you sleep?
What is Brad Pitt's net worth?
Guy Smarts What is Brad Pitt's net worth?
Bob harper's 'super carb diet' says you can eat bread and lose weight
Guy Smarts Bob harper's 'super carb diet' says you can eat bread and lose weight
This video of a pimple-popping boyfriend is extremely romantic
Relationship Talk This video of a pimple-popping boyfriend is extremely romantic
X
Advertisement