Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?

It's important to look and feel your best. For some people, that means the right outfit or their favorite pair of shoes. For others, a well-kept beard, thanks to the right razor, is the key to feeling dapper.

But a recent video making the rounds on Twitter has social media questioning just how far is too far when it comes to where it's appropriate to give your beard a fresh trim. Turns out feeling your best isn't always a pressing matter.

The viral video shows an older man shaving his face with a razor and shaving cream – on a public train. Pete Bentivegna, the user who posted the footage, wrote that it was taken on "NJ transit." The man makes sure to simply wipe off the cream and isn't being picky about the shape of his beard or leaving behind any gunk.

In another video, Bentivegna shows the same man chugging beers and yelling about trips to Atlantic City, which might explain why he wasn't too worried about a bumpy ride.

Video credit: @SubwayCreatures via CollabDRM

The video left Twitter users arguing whether or not the behavior was ultimately acceptable, though most of them leaned towards no. Some said it was similar to applying makeup on the train, while others reasoned that makeup doesn't leave behind residue or stray hairs.

So, is this something you'd do on the train, a bus, or an airplane? Where shouldn't you shave?

Feeling your best is important, but it might not be that important. Save the shaving for the nearest sink.