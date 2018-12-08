Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

If you want better sex, you might want to upgrade your bedroom

If you want better sex, you might want to upgrade your bedroom

A man who knows the thread count of his sheets is a man who has his life together. That’s sexy. If you sleep on an air mattress that begins deflating as soon as you hop in, that’s not sexy.

  • Published:
play If you want better sex, you might want to upgrade your bedroom (GETTY IMAGESTORWAI )

They say you should “dress for the job you want.” The same holds true in the bedroom: If you want to have good sex, you should have a good bed.

A man who knows the thread count of his sheets is a man who has his life together. That’s sexy. If you sleep on an air mattress that begins deflating as soon as you hop in, that’s not sexy.

You’re going to have to do some pretty extravagant foreplay to make sure she doesn’t refer to you as “air mattress guy” forevermore.

Make sure you’re not violating any of these bed deal breakers.

Make sure your bed is a bed.

While there’s something endearingly manly about a haphazard sleeping situation, like an air mattress, a futon, or that pair of Therm-a-rests I slept on once (God bless you, you beautiful mountain man), those set-ups will only take you so far. You should have a real mattress. Now that the mattress industry has been once-, twice-, thrice-disrupted, mattresses are more affordable and more comfortable than ever.

play (GETTY IMAGESGILAXIA )

 

Have a proper bed frame.

Those low-to-the-ground platform beds from Ikea and Urban Outfitters may look sleek and may be inexpensive, and they definitely don’t squeak as much as four-legged bed frames. But! While trendy, they limit the range of available edge-of-the-bed sex positions.

Get a firm(ish) mattress.

As comfortable as Memory Foam and its ilk may be for sleeping, changing sex positions or establishing a sexy rhythm on a Memory Foam mattress is like swimming in pudding. Historically, mattress shoppers have had to choose between marvelous, slightly bouncy sex on a firm mattress and an enveloping night’s sleep on a foamy one. Now most of the new mattress startups have options that fall somewhere in-between, so get thee a mattress that can do both. The Leesa, for example, is a foamy mattress that is not so quicksand-like that it’s difficult to move in.

Have lots of sheets.

The most expensive, high-quality sheets on the market have no power over me if they’re dirty. Cleanliness trumps thread count every time. No, women aren’t whipping out a blacklight and studying your bed, but we notice when your sheets are yellowed by years of sweat or stained by more sinister fluids.

You’re not getting away with anything by opting for dark sheets, either: Dark sheets just make us wonder what you’re trying to hide. There is no greater aphrodisiac than clean, crisp sheets, so make sure you have a few sets in rotation.

The linen sheets from Huddleson are particularly dreamy, but also particularly expensive. As a compromise, consider buying one fancy sheet set for when you’re anticipating a sexy guest, and one or two cheaper sets for when you’re not trying to impress anyone.

Retire your pillows.

After a few years, pillows start to smell, and not in the sexy pheremonal way: They start to smell like fermented drool. Some sleep experts suggest you should replace your pillows every year (or even every six months, if you’re buying cheap polyester pillows.) We’re not going to do that-pillows are really expensive-but each pillow should be replaced at leastevery few years. Or sooner, if something catastrophic happens to it.

Go as big as possible.

I’ll forgive a man a full-size bed because I own a full bed, but it is barely acceptable: I often feel like I’m going to fall off my bed mid-coitus. Queen-size is better, and king-size is best.

You know what they say about guys with big beds. ("He had a giant bed!")

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 8 pressing questions about erectile dysfunction, answered by a urologistbullet
3 Here's the right way to ask somebody out on a datebullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle 50 fascinating photos inside Disney's most exclusive spots that you may not know exist
Strategy New data says Peloton now has more customers than rival SoulCycle. We tested workouts from both — here’s the verdict.
Lifestyle 65 magical, intimate, and touching photos that show what getting married at Disney parks is really like
Tech Apple just released a new product that goes under your sheets and tracks your sleep — and it reveals a major strategy for the iPhone giant (AAPL)
Tech 19 crazy facts about Bill Gates' $127 million mansion (MSFT)
30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"
Is your house ready for holiday guests?
A 21st-century space in Edwardian clothes
Darien, Conn.: An old New England town with a busy social life

Men's Health

David Beckham used to steal his wife's beauty products for himself
Is it ever okay to wear sweatpants in public?
Drop the hammer with this full-body superhero move
Don't blame millennials for the death of canned tuna
X
Advertisement