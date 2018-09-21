How Leonard Fournette stays fit during football season

news

NFL running backs have to train their bodies to endure arguably more punishment through a 16-game season than any other position player in football - a fact Leonard Fournette knows that all too well

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year running back had to leave his team’s 2018 season-opening game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury, and wound up sitting out the Jags’ home opener against the New England Patriots, too.

Although Jacksonville won both games, playing without the franchise running back is something the Jaguars wanted to avoid , especially after last season.

Fournette, 23, had 268 carries for 1,040 yards rushing and nine touchdowns as a rookie, helping to lead the Jags to the AFC title game. Their Super Bowl dreams were dashed in the game’s final three minutes by Tom Brady and the Patriots - no shame in that - but Fournette was held up as one of the most promising young runners in the league after the season. For his sophomore effort, Fournette lost upwards of 15 pounds over the offseasonand was looking forward to another big season before the hamstring sent him to the trainer's table.

But thanks to rest and a simple yet effective in-season workout regimen, Fournette was able to return to practice and could even return to the field Sunday, when the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South division clash.

According to Fournette, routine is everything for his training plan during the football season.

“I just do the same weights I usually do,” Fournette told MensHealth.com while promoting MET-Rx Cookie Bites. “I don’t really focus on who I’m going against or how tough they are. I just try to do what my body can maintain and what I’m used to.”

Fournette shared the mid-season routine he uses to stay sharp on the field. He aims to complete the workout at least three times per week. The running back doesn’t expect - nor does he suggest - for you to try to replicate his exact workout without any adjustments, but he hopes that even the busiest guys will make a habit of hitting the gym.

“Fitness has to be an every day thing,” Fournette said. “It starts with discipline if you want to perfect your body. That’s all. It’s up to you.”

Leonard Fournette's Midseason Maintenance Workout

Planks

3 sets, 1 minute on each side

Fournette said he uses planks to maintain a strong core, which helps him to juke, switch directions, and ultimately makes it tougher for defenders to on the field Fournette credits planks in making it tough for players to tackle him at the waist.

“When a corner comes to hit you, they kind of bounce off you and you stay on your feet,” Fournette says. “So, planks help a lot.”

The second-year running back performs a standard front-facing plank and then a plank on each side, holding each move for 60 seconds to really feel the burn. If you’re feeling up to it, balance these out with situps for as many reps as possible (AMRAP).

Barbell Back Squats

3 sets of 3 to 4 reps

Fournette’s tree trunk-like legs serve as his motor on the field. He keeps them fine-tuned during the season is via squats, which he said translate to the field in multiple ways.

“I’m a running back and a big part of my game is my legs and making sure my legs are strong,” he said. “We take a lot of contact, have to finish a lot of runs, break through a lot of tackles and your legs are what you need as a player, period.”

Fournette is meticulous about keeping his squat weight between 275 and 315 pounds with no more than three sets of four reps during the season, which might sound like a light load for a player who reportedly cleared 600 lbs. in the lift - in high school. But the restraint is for good reason.

“I don’t want to kill my legs too bad because at the end of the day, we still have practice, so I just try to maintain,” he said.

Bench press

4 sets of 4 reps

On Mondays after a game, Fournette often resembles a prize fighter who just went 12 grueling rounds. The 23-year-old rusher claimed the bench press doesn't just help him to maintain his upper-body strength - it also helps to press out all the aches and pains following a game.

“You take a lot of pounding, so you have a lot of bruises on your arms, your legs and I’m just trying to get that fresh blood back going in my body,” Fournette said. “Bench press helps a lot, especially after those bruising games.”

Fournette said the Jags have mandatory lift sessions at 9:00 a.m. on days after games. He suggested complementing your bench work with some pushups for an additional challenge.

Exercise Bike

20 minutes, challenging pace

Only six other NFL running backs recorded more carries than Fournette’s 268 last season. With that kind of demanding workload, Fournette keeps his legs fresh by jumping on the exercise bike.

“I’m big into cardio, so I might get on the bike and ride on it for like 20 minutes to keep my cardio up,” he said. “The more in season comes, [the exercise bike] helps to get our legs back under us and keep us fresh.”

Morning or Evening Run

20 minutes

The Jaguars running back said he goes for a light morning or evening run, depending on the day. Fournette stressed that these runs are a lot less taxing on the body than what we’re used to seeing him do during games, but they help to keep his muscles loose and improve his overall conditioning.

Acupuncture

Session every Tuesday and Thursday

NFL players have access to a higher level recovery tools than most athletes - but the footballers need the pampering whenever they can get it. Fournette looks to acupuncture twice a week for that.

“It’s a release for those muscles,” he said. “It definitely helps you a lot because of a lot of places where you think are not bothering you, you’re releasing a lot of the toxins you have in your body. It refreshes you.”