Here's what it takes to be as strong as thor

news

If you've seen any Marvel movies, then you probably know Thor is one powerful dude.

But it's all because of his hammer, right? Mjolnir does a lot, from manipulating the weather to helping its owner fly.

Not exactly. In out latest Superfit video, we figured out just how strong the God of Thunder is without his trusty hammer - and turns out, the guy can still do some serious damage.

(Makes sense, given how hard Chris Hemsworth trained for the role.) Plus, we reveal the workout moves that'll help you build muscle like the superhero himself, because not all of us are worthy of Mjolnir.